NORTHFORK — Heavy equipment started the process Tuesday of demolishing a landmark high school which had become a health and safety hazard after falling into disrepair.
The McDowell County Board of Education announced in February that Northfork High School was to be torn down. School Board President David Williams said Tuesday that the historic structure had to be demolished for safety reasons.
“It really bothered us to have to do it,” he said. “We don’t have the funding we used to have to invest for a museum.”
Members of the community had hoped to convert the old high school into a local museum or town center, but the financial burden would have been too much for the county school system, plus there were issues such as asbestos and a collapsing roof that had to be addressed, Williams said. The fact that the crumbling structure is right along Route 52 was another concern.
The school system currently does not have plans for the Northfork High School site, but the neighboring Tug River Health Clinic has inquired about possibly leasing the property for a parking lot, Williams said.
Northfork High School became famous during the 1970s when the boys basketball team set a national record by winning eight consecutive state championships, as well as one in 1971 and in 1984. In 1976, ‘77 and ‘79, the Northfork girls team won state championships.
Basketball fans said that Coach Jennings Boyd’s 15 years at Northfork High School were remarkable because he garnered a 307-62 mark overall before stepping down after the 1981 championship season. Several of Northfork’s businesses had signs posted on Route 52 at each end of the town that gives those statistics, and proclaimed the Town of Northfork “Basketball Capital of the United States.”
The high school’s gym could seat about 900 spectators, but it was usually packed with more than a thousand fans during games, according to various reports.
In 1985, Northfork High was converted into a middle school after Mount View High School was constructed, and Northfork High’s students were transferred there.
Major floods in 2001 and 2002 severely damaged the school, forcing its closure. The school has been vacant since that time and the structure, including the famous gym, fell into disrepair.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
