BLUEFIELD — Demolition work on the existing Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is expected to begin during the first week of July, city officials announced Tuesday.
The old bridge has to come down before work can begin on the new structure, Interim City Manager/City Attorney Colin Cline told the Bluefield Board of Directors.
The state Division of Highways awarded an $8 million contract in April for the Grant Street Bridge replacement project. A combination of federal, state, and local funding will be used to replace the old bridge, which was declared structurally deficient and ordered closed in 2019.
The state Division of Highways says the new bridge will be 330 feet long with an estimated completion date of April 2022.
“We are anticipating the beginning of demolition work for the Grant Street Bridge around the first week of July,” Cline said. “That has to be completed before work on the new bridge can begin.”
Cline also confirmed Tuesday that the Ridge Runner is once again experiencing mechanical problems and is no longer operating at city park.
“The engine on the Ridge Runner has failed,” Cline said. “So it looks like we will need either a rebuild or a new engine.”
The miniature train, which is located at Lotito Park, is one of the city’s most popular attractions.
Cline said it will probably be more cost effective for the city to buy a new engine for the train as opposed to attempting to rebuild the existing engine.
“I apologize for anyone who was hoping to ride the train soon, but it looks like it will be down for a few weeks,” Cline said.
Cline also announced that Bluefield State College and Bluefield College have received the same contract for the use of Mitchell Stadium. Mercer County Schools has already signed a contract for the use of Mitchell Stadium, and Tazewell County Schools signed a separate agreement that allowed for spring football to be played at the stadium.
Bluefield State College also will be able to practice football at Mitchell Stadium, board member Daniel Wells said.
“That’s good news,” Mayor Ron Martin said of the agreements with Bluefield State College and Bluefield College. “It will be nice to see two college teams playing there.”
Martin also applauded the new Bluefield Ridge Runners for a successful start to their Appalachian League season Saturday night at Bowen Field, a game that attracted a large crowd, as well as U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. The game also was played on the first day of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
“The first baseball game was well attended,” Martin said. “It was a big to do. Senator Capito was there too. I think the next game is Thursday unless we get rained out.”
The board also passed a proclamation Tuesday for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration in the city, and heard from Donald Ken Hunt, social action chairman of the Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, which is organizing the city’s first celebration of Juneteenth that will be held on June 19 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Hunt said participants will meet on June 19 at the Martin Luther King Bridge and then march to Chicory Square. The celebration will include food, guest speakers and music from noon to 2 p.m.
In other businesses Tuesday:
• Martin detailed the $250,000 Community Development Block Grant award for the city that will allow for demolitions in the downtown once the abatement process is completed.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance that will allow the city to purchase an additional three parcels of property in the Beaver Pond District near Kee Dam to be used for potential development. The land is located near the area where the King Coal Highway will intersect with Airport Road.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing for the relocation of a Cumberland Public Service District water line near Exit 1 to make room for the ongoing city-backed development project near the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor.
• Heard from city economic development director Jim Spencer on a number of training courses that are continuing, including an upcoming session on June 23 that is being held in conjunction with Intuit that will discuss common mistakes with Quickbooks. The session is being held for area businesses. Spencer said Intuit and Tradewater also are sponsoring a collection drive for old refrigerants that are rarely used but are potent greenhouse gases. As part of the new initiative with Intuit and Tradewater, area residents will be encouraged to find any old refrigerants — specifically chlorofluorocarbons — and bring them to a drop off site. Spencer said the Bluefield Fire Department will weigh the tanks on site and pay cash for the refrigerants. The purpose of the collection drive is to fight climate change.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
