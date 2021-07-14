BLUEFIELD — Demolition work on the Grant Street Bridge is slated to begin July 23.
City Attorney/Interim City Manager Colin Cline told members of the Bluefield City Board Tuesday his understanding from the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH), which is handling the project, is that the contractor, Brayman Construction Corp., is almost ready to start the demolition process.
Cline said some utility line relocation work had to be done and there were some issues with that, but it is almost complete.
Another issue, he said, is scheduling the work in conjunction with Norfolk Southern, which has trains moving under the bridge.
But WVDOH told the city the company should be ready for the start of actual demolition by July 23.
The 80-year-old bridge, which has been closed since June 2019 because of safety concerns, will be replaced, and the almost $10 million project is slated to be completed by the end of this year on a “fast-track” basis set by WVDOH.
Of the total project cost, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city.
Since WVDOH is handling the project, Cline said the city can only report info given by that state agency.
The bridge connects Princeton Avenue and Downtown Bluefield to the North End and East Side.
In other business during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the board:
• Approved a contract for the new city manager, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Cecil Marson, who was chosen to replace Dane Rideout.
Marson will come on board Aug. 15 with an annual compensation of $150,000, and another $12,000 a year for health insurance compensation.
Cline said the contract is for five years.
Mayor Ron Martin said the city needs an experienced leader and someone who can “run the city with both business in mind and management abilities.”
Marson, a native of Elkins, is a West Virginia University graduate and Special Forces Officer who brings considerable experience in leadership and management.
He was Garrison Commander at West Point and responsible for overseeing the university’s student and campus activities, student housing, dining facilities, and character and leadership development training for the 4,400 cadets at the university. Prior to serving as Deputy Commandant, Marson served as Garrison Commander of the U.S Army Garrison at West Point, leading over 1,500 employees and contractors to successfully provide law enforcement, fire protection, and public works services to West Point’s 18,000 residents and 3 million annual visitors.
As Garrison Commander, Marson oversaw an annual budget of over $280 million dollars and implemented over $1.2 billion dollars in revitalization projects.
“This is a stressful job and Cecil has his work cut out for him,” Cline said. “I will be very happy to go back to being city attorney.”
• Heard from Cline that the city is in the process of renegotiating a contract with West Virginia American Water on the cost of the water company using water from city-owned Kee Dam.
Cline said the city has been charging $65,000 a year and is assessing an increase in that fee, but the company must be given a year’s notice related to any changes in renewing the contract.
However, he said the company is willing to waive the year’s notice.
“They are not opposed to an increase and waive the one-year renewal notice,” he said, adding he will discuss it with the company and at this point, the fee could be increased to $73,000, which reflects the inflation rate.
• Heard from Martin that the “blade” ordered for the Granada Theater arrived but was the wrong color and returned. A replacement will soon arrive and be installed.
Martin said the brightly lit blade, which is perpendicular to the ground and will be installed on the Granada Theater building, reaching almost to the top, is 25 feet tall and can be seen from the Avenues and other places.
“It is pretty phenomenal,” he said.
The newly renovated movie theater and performance venue should be opening soon. A manager and executive director are now on board and the Bluefield Arts Center, which will run the theater, is advertising for part-time positions at the Granada.
• Heard from Cline that the city is trying to fill several vacancies, including the parks and recreation director’s position.
Former director Charles Ridlehuber accepted a job in Johnson City, Tenn., he said, and the position is being advertised.
Cline said the city is also seeking part-time lifeguards, non-emergency transit drivers as well as public works laborers.
