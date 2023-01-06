PRINCETON — Grant applications are still available for Mercer County residents who have dilapidated homes and other structures on their property, but can’t afford the high cost of having them demolished and hauled away.
Last year, the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded Mercer County a $1.5 million grant for demolishing dilapidated structures. The City of Bluefield received the same amount, and the City of Princeton received $275,000.
The county’s funds are being spent in unincorporated areas, said Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated structures officer.
“Let me count,” she said Thursday after being asked how many structures had been torn down so far. “So we’re on our second batch now, and once we’ve complete this, we’ll be well over 50; and I’m still taking applications. Today, for example, I had two come in. Right now I’m kind of shifting my focus on really looking strategically on high-traffic areas and structures that need to come down.”
The first structure that was torn down under the new program, an abandoned two-story house, was in Matoaka. Gov. Jim Justice attended that event in September 2022. Now other Matoaka structures are being scheduled for demolition, Mills said.
“I’m working on some additional large buildings in Matoaka. We took that one down and we took down the Moose Lodge, too,” she stated. “And I have about four or five large buildings that will be coming down in April. These are exciting demos for sure because of the sheer size of the buildings.”
Mills said grant applications are still available for residents living in the county’s unincorporated areas. The dilapidated building officer’s jurisdiction covers only unincorporated areas, and does not include the cities of Princeton or Bluefield, the Town of Athens, the Town of Oakvale or the Town of Bramwell.
Liens are not put on properties when an application is filed, Mills stated. The demolitions are free.
“We still have plenty of funds left for folks individually with houses that need to come down, and it’s as simple as coming to get the application,” Mills said. “We don’t have it up yet on our website, but I have copies on my door and I can also email folks the application. I do that quite a bit.”
The office phone number at the Memorial Building in Princeton is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. She said her email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
“The process to fill out this application literally takes 15 minutes and has the potential to save money,” Mills said. “The average cost for a demolition is about $7,000.”
This cost includes tearing down a structure, hauling the debris away and doing the abatement for materials like asbestos. The state requires that every structure up for demolition be tested.
“Overall, we are pleased with how things are going and we plan to use all of this funding and we hope to get additional funding in the future,” Mills said. “It’s all about cleaning up our county.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.