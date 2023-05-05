CAMP CREEK — Demolition designed to make way for a major renovation project was getting underway Thursday at the Bluestone Travel Plaza in Mercer County.
Structures at the Bluestone Travel Plaza and the Beckley Travel Plaza, both located off Interstate 77, are being torn down to make way for new travel plazas that will be built from the ground up into state-of-the-art facilities, according to an announcement from the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
“On behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, I am very excited to announce that demolition is underway,” said Jeff Miller, the authority’s executive director.
“Paramount Builders, the successful bidder for demolition and construction for this important project has done a phenomenal job getting us to the point of demolition,” Miller added. “We are excited to bring world-class facilities to southern West Virginia.”
Gov. Jim Justice announced the project in November 2022. Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded the contract for $122,820,381.
Demolition on the Beckley Travel Plaza is expected to begin next week, turnpike officials said.
The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, a picnic area, and pet relief areas.
The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
“We will be able to provide the traveling public and commercial truck drivers with a new, modern facility for them to rest and enjoy great amenities while showcasing West Virginia to millions of out-of-state travelers,” Miller said. “We have been very strategic in this process and have provided the ability for truck parking and fueling operations to remain intact during this demolition and construction process, allowing for a much-needed area for those traveling the WV Turnpike to fuel and park.”
The hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley Travel Plaza, expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers. Restroom, fuel and parking facilities will remain open at the Bluestone Plaza during the renovations, state officials said previously.
The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
