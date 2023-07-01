Democrats Time Kaine, Joe Manchin and Mark Warner are applauding the long-delayed release of new silica standards for miners.
Kaine, D-Va., Warner, D-Va., and Manchin, D-W.Va., had pushed the Biden administration to release new silica standards for miners. Those proposed new rules were released Friday by the Mine Safety and Health Administration through the Department of Labor.
Just last week, Kaine, Manchin, Warner and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., sent a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young asking why the new silica standards had not been released for miners across the nation, especially Appalachia.
“Our coal miners have worked tirelessly to power this nation, often under dangerous conditions,” Kaine said. “We owe it to them to protect their health and safety. That’s why I joined Senators Manchin, Brown, Casey, Fetterman, and Warner to push the administration for new silica standards for our brave miners. I’m happy to see that Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and MSHA Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson have been responsive to our request.”
Manchin, Warner, Brown, Fetterman and Casey also issued a joint statement Friday applauding the release of the new rules. By amending current federal standards, better protection will be provided to the nation’s miners from health hazards related to exposure to respirable crystalline silica, or silica dust, the six lawmakers said.
“We applaud the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s new proposed silica rule to enhance health protections for miners across the country,” the six lawmakers said in the joint statement. “We urge swift implementation of this rule because protecting our hard-working miners from dangerous levels of silica cannot wait. After decades of declining rates of black lung deaths, we have seen the number of reported cases rapidly increase over the last 20 years — especially in Appalachia. America’s coal miners have risked their lives to power our great nation for generations, and we are committed to using every tool possible to protect miners from developing debilitating diseases that are entirely preventable.”
Kaine called the new standards a “very positive step forward for the health” of miners.
A U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General report published in November 2020 provided MSHA with additional recommendations to better protect coal miners from exposure to respirable silica, according to Kaine, Manchin and Warner. The number one recommendation in that report was to lower the legal exposure limit. The report went on to outline that more than three times as many coal miners were identified as having black lung disease from 2010 to 2014 compared to 1995 to 1999 and that evidence indicates that respirable silica exposure may be responsible.
This increase in the diagnoses of black lung disease over time is expected to worsen without action, according to the three lawmakers. They point to data from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health that indicates that the prevalence of black lung disease in the Appalachian coalfields is worse than previously thought and impacting more young coal miners than before.
Kaine said he worked to make sure the Inflation Reduction Act backed by Manchin and passed by Congress earlier this year included a permanent extension of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund’s excise tax at a higher rate. This, according to Kaine, provides certainty for miners, miner retirees, and their families who rely on the fund to access benefits. The legislation will restore the fund’s excise tax to the level it had been at for over three decades until it expired in 2021.
