TAZEWELL, Va. — As national media are focusing on the Feb. 4 presidential primary election in Iowa, Virginia’s primary is coming up as well and registered voters may cast their absentee ballots next week.
The 2020 Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary is set for March 3.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3 Presidential Primary.
Brian Earls, Tazewell County voter registrar, said residents can actually cast absentee ballots for the primary starting Jan. 16 at the voter registration office, 2848 Riverside Dr. in North Tazewell.
That office has been moved from the courthouse to its new location and is now open.
Earls said residents have already been requesting absentee ballots by mail and they can be mailed in or cast in person at his office starting next Thursday.
“Any registered voter in the county can vote (in the March 3 primary),” he said. “Virginia does not register by party so it’s open to all registered voters.”
On March 3, all voting precincts in the county will be open, he added.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, the deadline to vote absentee in-person is on Feb. 29 and the deadline for returning ballots by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
Earls said local elections will be held in the Nov. 3 general elections and candidates can already file for those until June 9.
“All five mayors are up as well as 15 or so council seats,” he said of municipalities in the county.
In state and federal elections in November, the seats of Rep. Morgan Griffith and Sen. Mark Warner will be on the ballot.
Virginia voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID at their local voter registration office. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office. Find out more about Virginia’s voter ID requirements at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterid.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
