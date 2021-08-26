WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., expressed support Thursday for Afghan refugees being housed at military bases in Virginia.
Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), released a statement Thursday on the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) authorization of Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee U.S. Army Base to temporarily house Afghan allies.
“I’m immensely proud Virginia is leading the way in supporting U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, and other at-risk Afghans during this critical time. We must continue to do all we can to help get Americans and our allies out of harm’s way," Kaine said. "I send my sincerest gratitude to our brave service members and our State Department personnel working tirelessly on Afghanistan evacuations.”
Kaine that he is working with his team "around the clock" to help with the evacuation of Americans, as well as SIV-eligible and other at risk Afghans, to get them to safety as quickly as possible. Virginians seeking assistance with evacuations should contact Kaine’s office by visiting: https://www.kaine.senate.gov/services/help
