BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is moving ahead full speed with its dilapidated structure project, a plan that Police Chief Dennis Dillow said results in “huge benefits” for the city.
Empire Salvage submitted the low bid of $278,000 to tear down 31 houses in the city in Phase 2 of the project, Alex Elllson, Code Enforcement Officer, told members of the City Board on Tuesday.
In Phase 3, 40 to 60 more dilapidated structures will be torn down.
Thirty other structures were targeted last fall for demolition in Phase 1, but because of a contractor not meeting the deadline, 20 of those were left undone and bids for the demolition of those structures are being accepted until Jan. 20, Ellison said.
This is part of a statewide initiative through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which awarded Bluefield $1.5 million for the project.
“From the Police Department standpoint, this is amazing,” Dillow said of the demolitions. “People hide and squat in those old abandoned homes. This makes things so much easier for us and our community.”
Dillow said getting rid of abandoned structures will make a “huge difference for our city.”
Property values will go up as these eyesores and what they attract, like drugs, are removed, he said.
City Manager Cecil Marson said ridding the city of these structures will also make it a more attractive place to live and allow needed new housing to be constructed on many of the sites, also making the city “better for our kids.”
In other business Tuesday, the board presented a proclamation honoring Bluefield Police Officer Tony Palmer for his accomplishments as head coach of the Graham G-Men, who won the Virginia AA state championship in December 2022, ending their season with a perfect 15-0 record.
Vice Mayor Peter Taylor read the proclamation which praised Palmer for his more than 20 years of service on the police force and his “extensive work with the area’s youth athletics.”
Palmer, who provides campus police service at Bluefield State University through the Bluefield Police Department, has been head football coach at GHS since 2015 and served as an assistant coach before then.
Taylor praised Palmer’s success as coach, compiling an 86-16 record, three state championship games and two state championship titles in 2018 and 2022.
The proclamation also honored the Graham assistant coaches and players.
“It is a perfect story,” City Manager Cecil Marson said of Palmer and Graham’s achievement. “It is amazing.”
Marson said the season gave “joy to everyone” and it “speaks volumes for Tony.”
