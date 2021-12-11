CHARLESTON — The prospect of another COVID Delta variant surge continues to advance as relevant indicators are trending in that direction.
It is a direction state and local health leaders have expressed concerned about for weeks.
“As soon as cold weather gets here, we are going to be in real trouble,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday during his pandemic briefing, again ringing an alarm bell of the growing signs of a surge.
A Delta surge occurred in September, but numbers quickly fell off, plateaued and have seen a sharper rise during the last two weeks.
Active COVID cases in West Virginia once again crossed the 9,000 threshold Friday, doubling the number of cases two weeks ago. On Friday, active cases stood at 9,037, jumping from 4,501 on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.
The average daily number of new cases over a seven-day period has risen from 720 the week of Nov. 7 to 945 last week.
Not only that, the RT value, which is a measure of transmission, was 1.09 Thursday and expected to continue to rise, with 1.0 considered the threshold for a surge to start.
The COVID-related death toll in the state was at 5,085 on Friday, with another death announced in Mercer County (total now at 191), a 69-year-old male, and two in McDowell County (total now 56), a 37-year-old male and a 48-year-old male.
These deaths happened earlier but were found during the reconciliation data process the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) uses to double-check COVID-related deaths.
Active cases keep rising in Mercer County as well, up to 486 Friday, increasing from 381 on Dec. 3. That trend has been seen for several weeks.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department interim administrator, said earlier this week the rising numbers are concerning.
“With the onset of colder weather and holiday gatherings, we are worried about another surge,” she said. “The community to take precautions by getting vaccinated and getting COVID boosters.”
Warnings about challenging capacities at hospitals have also been issued, and many, including Princeton Community Hospital, already have no available beds because of the increase in the number of COVID patients.
“We still have to hold patients in the ER or transfer them,” said PCH CEO Karen Bowling Thursday. “Both of the ICUs are full with the majority of those patients COVID patients … Right now, we have well over 35 COVID patients.”
The number of COVID patients in state hospitals peaked at 1,012 at the height of the September Delta surge, then dropped to 498 on Nov. 25. On Friday, that number had risen to 603, with 211 in ICUs (up from 167 on Nov. 20) and 119 on ventilators (up from 77 on Dec. 3).
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said Thursday another surge will once again put a strain on hospitals, and that problem is exacerbated now because of staffing issues.
Hoyer said it is not a matter of having enough beds around the state, it’s a matter of having enough staff to service the beds and make them available to patients.
All health care experts urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot when eligible.
Winter and the holiday season during December 2020 and January 2021 saw a statewide as well as nationwide surge in COVID cases after a summer and early fall lull.
