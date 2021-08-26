CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations of COVID patients in West Virginia are soaring, and state officials now fear a surge could surpass the capabilities to provide care for other patients.
Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Wednesday with 511 COVID hospitalizations and growing, “we are at a pace we can’t sustain” in providing care.
Hoyer said the peak number hospitalized during the pandemic hit 818 in early January.
“Unvaccinated West Virginians are filling up our hospital capacity. We currently are at 64 percent of the peak that we saw during the last big surge,” he said. “If we stay on the current path that we are on, we could more than double that number.”
But a problem facing health care now is staffing.
“Other states in dire circumstances (with COVID patients) are poaching health care providers away from our state with much higher pay opportunities,” he said.
The other issue is the unvaccinated, which comprise the vast majority of hospitalizations.
“Unvaccinated West Virginians are filling up our hospital capacity and taking away from other West Virginians to get hospital care down the road,” he said.
“We know that the overwhelming majority – the overwhelming majority – of the people that are hospitalized in the ICUs, our deaths; they’re unvaccinated,” Justice said. “You have got to get vaccinated. There is nothing in your life that is as important as getting yourself vaccinated.”
Karen Bowling, President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, also emphasized the importance of vaccinations and the hospital is seeing the increase of patients.
“Princeton Community Hospital has seen an increase in COVID-positive patients,” she said. “The number changes hourly depending on the cases coming into the Emergency Department. We cannot overemphasize the importance of community vaccination at this critical time.”
Bowling said this is a nationwide issue that could have been avoided.
“This latest surge of COVID cases in the United States could have been prevented with a higher rate of community vaccination,” she said. “The unvaccinated population in the U.S. accounts for over 90 percent of hospitalizations, over 95 percent of ICU stays, and over 98 percent of deaths.”
Justice said there is a possibility that peak number of hospitalizations from early January could be eclipsed during the current surge.
“We could double the number that was the highest we had,” he said. “What will we do if that happens?”
As of Wednesday, 171 COVID patients were also in ICUs and 74 on ventilators, both the highest since the January surge.
The number of active cases continues to rise sharply as well.
Statewide, 11,725 active COVID cases have been reported, with 1,102 new cases since Tuesday, as well as 12 deaths, plus five more deaths that were not previously reported.
State COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said with “certainty” that about all the new cases are the Delta variant.
“It (the Delta variant) is so rapidly spreading it eradicates its competition,” he said.
Marsh has said the Delta variant is far more infectious than any other variant and also is more likely to cause severe illnesses.
According to the West Virginia DHHR (Department of Health and Human Services) Wednesday, Mercer County had seven confirmed Delta variants cases, McDowell County had 13 and Monroe County three.
Each county is also reporting rising active COVID case numbers, with Mercer County at 328, McDowell at 157 and Monroe back up to 130.
However, with all of these numbers, Justice once again said he is not ready to require mitigation strategies, especially mask wearing in schools.
“We are trying … to let local rule stand,” he said. “It may very well be we first start back with masks and then move forward from that.”
Justice said there is “not enough evidence yet” that masks will help in a “significant way” at this time.
But he also once again reiterated that “everything is on the table.”
“If we keep going the way we are going it’s almost inevitable,” he said of a mask mandate in all schools. “We are on top of it. We are watching every single movement.”
McDowell County students will wear masks when they return to school Aug. 30. Both Mercer and Monroe counties are using a color code system: Masks will be worn if county is in red or orange.
Monroe County students returned to the classrooms Monday and Mercer County students return to school on Sept. 7.
All three counties were in red as of Wednesday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.