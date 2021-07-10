CHARLESTON — A West Virginia delegate who sponsored a bill forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools went viral on social media with a video of an explicit discussion of advice for women receiving oral sex.
Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, posted the video on Tiktok, a social media platform popular among youth that features short-form videos.
Jeffries, whose page is described as a blend of political commentary and humor, looks into the camera and graphically gives advice about how vigorously women should react to oral sex by men, so “that it just drives you wild.”
The video was made private Friday morning so the public can no longer see the original version without receiving permission from Jeffries. Other videos on Jeffries’ page are somewhat edgy but this one stood out.
Jeffries didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry from MetroNews or to an invitation to provide reaction via Twitter.
The Putnam County GOP Executive Committee issued a statement today that “very strongly condemns the content of the video published by Delegate Jeffries.”
“Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party,” the executive committee stated. “While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech, the Putnam County Executive Committee expects our public representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism on all public forums.”
Reactions to the video circulated heavily among Twitter users in West Virginia on Thursday evening, particularly among some of Jeffries’ fellow delegates.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, had no comment this morning about Jeffries’ post.
West Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore issued a statement critical of Jeffries.
“GOP Delegate Joe Jeffries is an elected official representing his constituency in the House of Delegates and this type of behavior is unacceptable from an individual who is charged with making decisions on behalf of the people he was elected to represent,” Biafore stated.
— Brad McElhinny wrote this story for Metro News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.