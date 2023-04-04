TAZEWELL, Va. — Delegate James W. "Will" Morefield ,R-Tazewell, announced Monday that he has officially received the Republican nomination to run for re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates in the new 43rd House District.
Morefield was first elected in 2009 and has represented the 3rd House District since January 2010. The new 43rd House District includes the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Tazewell and parts of Dickenson and Russell Counties.
"I am honored to officially seek re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates as the Republican Party's candidate in the 43rd House of Delegates District," Morefield said. "We have worked hard to help bring commonsense back to government. I look forward to helping as many people in Southwest Virginia as we possibly can and continue to make every effort to improve our region."
