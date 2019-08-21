WELCH — If everything works out according to schedule, McDowell County motorists will soon be driving over new pavement winding through and near the city of Welch.
Workers with the West Virginia Department of Highways are currently paving local roads along a route starting at Coney Island near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and WV Route 103, according to Joe Pack, maintenance engineer with District 10 of the DOH. The paving work then continues down Riverside Drive.
“If you were in a car, you would turn right at Elkhorn Street, then Howard Street, Wyoming Street – a short portion of Wyoming Street – then Bank Street and McDowell Street. It ends at Welch (Community) Hospital,” Pack said. “All total it’s about 1.7 miles if you include all the streets.”
The project was part of a plan three years ago to pave the downtown area, but it was delayed while the city was installing a new water line which sometimes went through the middle of the road. However, after the water line project was finished last year in July, the backfill from the pipes created very rough roads in that downtown area, Pack said. The DOH only now has had the resources to return to Welch and complete the paving job.
“We had to use the money elsewhere in Welch,” Pack stated. “We ended up paving Virginia Avenue in the McDonald’s area where the bypass comes out; we had the money reallocated and we just used it on some other streets in Welch. That way the citizens will still see a benefit from it.”
Highway crews recently completed paving a section of road along Route 10 which is known as Welch-Davy Road,” Pack added. That project was approximately 3 to 3.5 miles long. This gives local motorist from the Davy to Welch area “some newly-paved roads for a little while.”
The ongoing paving work could be completed within 22 days depending on the weather and any unexpected challenges that have to be addressed. This time frame includes mobilizing the work force, setting up signs, preparing traffic control, doing the paving, then removing the equipment and taking down the traffic signs, Pack said.
