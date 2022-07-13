Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., age 40, of 105 View Court was indicted with 11 felonies by a Grand Jury in the Tazewell County Circuit Court. He was indicted on the following charges: 1st Degree Murder; Concealing a Dead Body; 3 counts of Grand Larceny; 3 counts of Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute; Credit Card Theft; Credit Card Fraud and Receiving Goods from Credit Card Fraud.