WELCH — Del. Ed Evans, a Democrat, has been reelected to serve another term representing the 26th House District, but by slim margin.
The 26th District includes McDowell County and part of Mercer County.
Evans, a retired teacher who was first elected to the House in 2016, defeated his Republican rival, Wesley R. Payne, by a vote of 2,749 to 2,687, a 62-vote difference.
In McDowell County, Evans received 2,398 votes and In Mercer County, 351.
Payne garnered 1,885 in McDowell County and 802 in Mercer County.
McDowell County’s new sheriff will be the current chief deputy, James “Boomer” Muncy.
Muncy, a Democrat, garnered 4.526 votes to his Republican rival Kenneth Hicks’ 1,613.
In the only other contested county race, incumbent Assessor Ray Bailey, a Democrat, held on to his position by defeating Republican challenger Gary Hall by a vote of 3,624 to 2,452
Incumbent Commissioner Cecil Patterson was unopposed and garnered 4.550 votes
Democrat Brittany R. Puckett was also unopposed for prosecuting attorney and received 4,621 votes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.