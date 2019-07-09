BLUEFIELD — Eighty years ago one of Bluefield’s local promoters had an idea to advertise “Nature’s Air Conditioned City” by offering free nights at hotel, but this promotion was switched to free lemonade when the hotel promotion proved to be unexpectedly expensive.
In 1939, Eddie Steele of Bluefield, who had been working at a newspaper in Australia, came up with an idea to promote the city, Bill Archer, retired senior editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph said.
Steele talked a local businessman, W.P. Cole Sr., into giving away free rooms at the West Virginian Hotel in downtown Bluefield when the temperature reached 90 degrees, Archer recalled. The hotel was finished in 1925 and it was still a well-known landmark in southern West Virginia.
Unfortunately, the hotel hosted an Odd Fellows convention during the summer of 1939. Then the temperature hit 90 degrees.
“It was a social club back in that day, and they had every room in that hotel booked; and Eddie told me that the senior Mr. Cole got very upset with him when he had to give away free nights lodging at the hotel. It turned out to be a very costly promotion,” Archer said.
Steele then got the idea to serve free lemonade whenever the temperature reached 90 degrees, he said. The following year, the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce decided to change the promotion from free hotel rooms to free lemonade, but the temperature didn’t hit 90 degrees until 1941. The promotion was created in 1939, but it was about two years old before the first glass of free lemonade was poured.
A 90-degree temperature resulting in free lemonade hasn’t happened since 2013, Joshua Cline, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said Monday. Despite this lack of lemonade, the promotion has remained part of the city.
“Oh, absolutely,” Cline said. “July 16 is Lemonade Night at the ballpark (Bowen Field). Even though it hasn’t hit 90 degrees, we still serve lemonade at least once a year to keep up the promotion and let people enjoy lemonade in Bluefield.”
The National Weather Service equipment at the Mercer County Airport provides the temperature reading used to determine when 90 degree is reached. While this location is still debated, the airport’s reading is still the official temperature, Cline said.
“That (lemonade) is sponsored by Kwik Kafe. It’s a great way to advertise Bluefield and the surrounding area,” he stated. “We’re always on standby if the weather gets hot enough. Fortunately, we have a great group of volunteers. It’s a great identifier for the community.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
