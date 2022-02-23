PRINCETON — Nearly 20 family members of a woman killed in 2010 gathered at the Mercer County Courthouse Tuesday to attend a preliminary hearing for a newly arrested suspect in the murder, however the hearing was waived due to lack of preparedness on the part of the defense.
Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch, was charged last week with the homicide of Crystal Cantrell, 36, whose body was found Aug. 10, 2010, on Gardner Road along the banks of the Bluestone River.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Corporal A.S. Reed, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Wiseman had a relationship with Cantrell and had been witnessed by numerous individuals stalking and harassing her.
Cantrell had previously been married to Michael Wiseman’s brother, but they were divorced long before the murder and she had taken her maiden name back, according to family members of the victim.
“It hasn’t gotten any easier,” Annette Key, Cantrell’s sister, said Tuesday. “It (the arrest) just helps you cope better.”
Cantrell’s sons, C.J. and Matthew Wiseman, were also at the courthouse in preparation of attending the postponed hearing.
“It’s frustrating,” C.J. Wiseman said.
Key said both of Cantrell’s sons now have children of their own. “They’re both being deprived of Crystal enjoying her grandchildren.”
According to Reed’s criminal complaint on the case, Cantrell had made statements to friends that she was breaking up with Michael Wiseman on the date of the murder, and the two were seen arguing along Gardner Road.
Witnesses stated they saw Cantrell attempting to walk away from Wiseman as he tried to “pull her back,” according to the criminal complaint. They also stated that they saw Wiseman throw an unknown item over the guardrail, which was suspected to be the victim’s keys.
“The victim’s husband called the victim’s phone this date and the accused answered her phone and stated, ‘She is with me now,’ and hung up the phone,” the criminal complaint states. “Her husband stated he could hear the victim in the background screaming for the accused to give her phone back.”
Wiseman left the scene of the homicide and returned to McDowell County, according to the complaint. “The accused then fled the state to Ohio and Indiana. The accused also abandoned his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at their meeting point. The accused did not return to his full-time job never contacting his employer or fellow workers.”
In interviews with police, Wiseman has admitted to fighting with Cantrell, smashing her cellphone and being the last one to see her alive, but he has denied killing her.
Key said she hoped that anyone who has information on the case will speak with investigators. “It’s never to late for someone to come forward and do the right thing.”
Crystal Cantrell’s mother, Jeannie Cantrell, said earlier it was heartening to learn of Wiseman’s arrest. “I always prayed that I would see justice before I left this world. He really did a lot of damage to this family.”
Corporal Reed said additional information has been gathered since the early days of the case.
“The original items have been resubmitted to the West Virginia State Police crime lab for retesting,” Reed said in a previous interview. “Testing procedures and DNA processing have improved over the years.”
Discussing the delay in prosecution of the case at the courthouse annex Tuesday, Reed said, “We now have a prosecuting attorney who is willing to move forward with the case.”
Michael Wiseman’s McDowell County home burned down in a fire last weekend.
McDowell County 911 dispatchers said there was a house fire in Welch Sunday morning around 4 a.m., and independent McDowell County sources confirmed the house belonged to Michael Wiseman.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.