PRINCETON — Arguing their client was denied a fair trial, attorneys representing a woman who was convicted in December 2019 for the first-degree murder of a man whose decapitated body was found on Easter Sunday 2018 made a motion Monday in circuit court for a new trial.
A Mercer County jury convicted Roena Cheryl Mills, 43, of Rural Retreat, Va., on Dec. 5, 2019 of first-degree murder in the 2018 Easter Sunday homicide of Bo White, 29, at his Clover Lane house in Lerona. White was found decapitated at his home on April 1, 2018. His head was later found nearby in a wooded area.
In West Virginia, first-degree murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment unless the jury recommends mercy. With mercy, a person can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of his or her sentence.
The jury did not recommend mercy, so Mills is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Attorney Sid Bell, who represented Mills with attorney Ward Morgan, told Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills that the defense had filed a motion asking the court to set aside the jury’s verdict and give Mills a new trial.
Bell argued that Mills was denied a fair trial. He said that telephone records used at the trial were not authenticated, and that the cellphones Mills and Bo White had used to send text message to each other were not recovered. Bloody clothes that Mills was wearing when she was first detained were never tested or retained, and that the first officer on the scene thought the blood could have been hers because of her injuries. Hair that was found clutched in Bo White’s hand was not tested.
During the trial, Bell inferred that Bo White’s father, Jimmie White, had visited his son’s home the night of the murder, found him with Mills and killed him in a fit of jealously. Bell said during Monday’s hearing that deputies found a collection of knives and swords at Jimmie White’s home that could have been used, but did not learn this until after the trial.
Bells also argued that Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer, made “numerous references” during the trial about Mills being a drug addict ready to do anything to get drugs and bragging about murder. A tattoo saying “A special kind of crazy” was visible on her chest during the trial.
“No one testified about that,” Bell said. “The effect of that was to unfairly prejudice the jury against her and deny her a fair trial.”
“I would respectfully ask the court to deny the motion,” Sitler said.
Sitler stated that Bo White’s cellphone had been retained as evidence, and that there was never a request to examine it. It would have been made available if a request had been made.
Witnesses had testified about Mills making statements such as “your head will be in my lap,” Sitler told the court.
Sitler showed Judge Wills a photograph of Mills that appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph after an April 2018 hearing, and pointed out there was no evidence of a tattoo at that time. She came to her trial wearing attire showing the tattoo.
Bell countered that “there was no way jurors had any idea of that tattoo until the prosecutor gave the idea to them,” and that there was no evidence presented at trial about her getting tattooed.
On the subject of Jimmie White, Sitler said the possibility that he could have been involved in his son’s death had never been denied.
Wills said he would take the defense’s motion under advisement and set a hearing for late January. If the motion is denied, the court could proceed with sentencing.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
