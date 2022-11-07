By MARY CATHERINE BROOKS
CNHI News W.Va.
In West Virginia, 40 percent of deer collisions occur during the months of November and December.
As deer-vehicular collisions increase significantly during that time period, officials are urging motorists to be extra cautious while driving.
Several factors contribute to the increase in deer-vehicular collisions during the fall.
October and November coincide with the “rut,” or peak period of the mating season for deer, according to officials.
During this time frame, deer movements and activities increase significantly, making deer more vulnerable to collisions with vehicles.
“West Virginia is fortunate to have an abundance of white-tailed deer,” according to a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources spokesperson.
“However, populations are dense in many areas and this can increase the number of deer-vehicle collisions during the fall breeding season.”
Deer population densities vary widely from one region to another.
West Virginia’s rugged terrain also likely contributes to the collisions as the highest quality deer habitat is often found in valleys and bottomland areas, where conditions allow for agricultural production and may also promote an abundant supply of mast and other natural food sources, officials note.
These areas also support many of the state’s public roads.
Winding, hilly roads bordered by forests also reduce the distance drivers can see animals ahead, increasing the chances of collisions.
In addition, many hunters take to the woods each fall in search of their quarry. This can also influence the movement patterns of deer, making them more likely to cross roadways.
To reduce the chances of colliding with a deer, officials urge motorists to observe the following driving tips:
• Be aware of the surroundings and what is in your peripheral vision.
• If you see a deer in the vicinity, immediately reduce speed and honk the horn using short blasts.
• Drive with your headlights on, and use high beams whenever it is safe to do so.
• Drive at a reduced speed, especially during early morning and late evening hours when deer are more active.
• Do not swerve or leave your lane to avoid a deer collision.
• If you encounter a deer in or adjacent to the road, slow down or stop until it is safe to proceed.
• If you see one deer, look for more, as they often travel in small groups.
• Always drive defensively.
