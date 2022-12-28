BLUEFIELD — Deep cold pushed weather records this past Christmas weekend while projected high temperatures nearing 60 degrees hold the promise of pushing away the memory of Arctic temperatures that gripped the region.
A high of 49 degrees with a low of 28 have been forecasted for today by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. Temperatures as high of 57 degrees are part of Friday’s forecast.
Warming stations set up in places such as the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton and the Bluefield Union Mission provided relief from the cold as temperatures dipped into the single digits and even lower.
Initial plans in Princeton called for a warming station tent to be set up at Mercer Street’s historic district, but forecasted high winds raised safety concerns. The station was later moved to the Karen Preservati Center next door to the Princeton Rescue Squad when Arctic temperatures arrived sooner than expected.
“I think we had around 14 (people) in total that came in and out,” Emergency Services Director Keith Gunnoe said Tuesday. “It wasn’t packed.”
In Bluefield at the union mission, Executive Director Craig Hammond checked his records Tuesday to see how many people came seeking warmth during the Christmas weekend.
“I counted from Friday until today,” he stated. “On the 23rd, we had five. On Christmas Eve we had seven, and on Christmas Day we had eight, and on the 26th we had five. Last night and so far today we only have two people from a fire that took place last week. The place they were staying at didn’t work out and they needed another night or two.”
More people had been expected at the warming stations as the temperatures fell below zero and wind chills dipped as low of 25 to 30 degrees below zero.
“It’s not been as bad as I would have thought it would have been,” Hammond said. “But we gave out a lot of blankets, a lot of kerosene and there were a lot of frozen pipes. A lot of people were coming in with jugs and we’d fill them for them. All and all, we were prepared for the worst and we hoped for the best, and it turned out not to be overwhelming.”
On Christmas Eve, the high temperature was 8 degrees and the low of minus 3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day saw a high local temperature of 20 degrees and the low of minus 4 degrees. Monday had a high temperature of 26 degrees and a low of zero.
Past temperatures the National Weather Service recorded at the Mercer County Airport show a low of minus 8 degrees on Christmas Eve in 1983 and a low of minus 13 degrees on Christmas Day that same year.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
