PRINCETON — A home in Princeton has been declared a total loss after a late-night fire ravaged the structure on Christmas Eve.
According to dispatchers with Mercer County 911, the fire occurred around 9 p.m., Tuesday on Ritchie Street in Princeton. After arriving on the scene, firefighters were met with large flames spewing out of the structure.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. But according to Capt. Keith Gunnoe of the Princeton City Police Department, a heating source is believed to be the cause. After extensive water and smoke damage, the home is determined to be a total loss, Gunnoe said.
At the time of the fire, there was no one within the residence, Gunnoe said.
There were no injuries or medical transports.
Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Princeton City Fire Department, and Princeton City Police Department responded to the scene.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
