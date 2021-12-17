BLUEFIELD — Unseasonably warm temperatures Thursday and the remainder of the week are about 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, but still shy of records set in the early 20th Century, according to records with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Thursday’s forecasted high for Bluefield was 64 degrees. The record for Dec. 16 was 68 degrees set in 1923, said meteorologist Phil Manuel with the National Weather Service.
The forecast for today showed a possible high of 61 degrees, and the record high for today was 67 set in 1924.
“And Saturday was 70 (degrees) from 1924,” Manuel said after checking the records. “We’re running above normal, but about 5 to 8 degrees below the records. Normal high temperatures should be in the lower 40s. We’re running about 20 degrees above normal, but still shy of record territory.”
The region is currently “stuck” in a weather pattern known as La Nina, Manuel said. It is impacting the entire East Coast. La Nina, which mean “little girl” in Spanish, occurs when trade winds in the Pacific Ocean become stronger than usual, pushing warm air toward Asia. Off the West Coast on the United States, upwelling increases and brings cold water to the surface, according to the National Ocean Service. La Nina can lead to warmer winter temperatures in the South and cooler than usual ones up North.
Manuel said the chances for warmer and cooler temperatures than normal is “about equal” during a La Nina year.
