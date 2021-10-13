VANSANT, Va. – The identity of the person found deceased Tuesday in a creek along Deskins Road in the Vansant section of Buchanan County was released Wednesday.
Gregory Kyle Norman, 58, of Vansant, has been identified as the deceased person, according to Chief Deputy Eric S. Breeding with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Norman lived near where his body was discovered at the intersection of Deskins Road and Raders Road. Breeding said in a press release.
Deputies and investigators with the sheriff's office were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the body of a male individual was found face down in the water.
The sheriff’s office is awaiting reports from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Breeding said. The investigation is ongoing and no other information was being released Wednesday.
