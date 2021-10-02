CHARLESTON — With the COVID-related death toll hitting 3,722 on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said more deaths are expected as the Delta variant surge may be at its peak in the state.
“We’ve been through a tough, tough, tough go of it,” he said Friday during his pandemic briefing. “There is more reason to believe the eye of the storm is right on us and maybe moving past us a bit. I do believe we are at the peak of the surge. There is a really good chance we are going to start down, but we haven’t started down yet.”
Justice was referring to the number of new COVID cases, which hit a seven-day average high of 1,954 on Sept. 15 and had fallen to an average of 1,446 on Friday.
However, the numbers have not yet dropped consistently enough to be confident the surge is in the past.
“There is no guarantee,” he said. “We may pause a second and go even higher. But we will fall off.”
Deaths will continue, he said, with the “overwhelming majority” among the unvaccinated.
Although hospital patient COVID statistics have dropped some, they are still high.
On Friday, the state reported 972 hospitalizations with 281 in ICUs and 188 on ventilators, All numbers are higher than the January surge peaks.
“We all know we are going to lose people, maybe a lotta people,” he said. “The only way to stop this is to get vaccinated.”
Justice read a list of 80 new deaths Friday, including three from Mercer County and one from Monroe County
Mercer County has reported a total of 159 deaths, with 40 in McDowell County as a new one was reported Thursday, and 25 in Monroe County.
Justice also urged anyone 18 and older who had the Pfizer doses at least six months ago to get a booster shot.
The effectiveness wears off, he said, and the boosters will help keep people out of the hospital even if they get the virus.
When the Pfizer boosters were approved for use, the first priority was in long-term care facilities since that is where the most vulnerable population is.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said those Pfizer boosters will all be taken care of in those facilities early next week.
However, 75 percent of residents and staff in long-term care facilities received the Moderna vaccine because of easier storage and transportation when the vaccines first became available.
“We are still waiting on approval for Moderna boosters,” he said, but the state is ready to go full speed ahead with Moderna when approval for boosters is given by the CDC.
Hoyer said the state is also trying to obtain more doses of monoclonal antibodies, which are effective treatments for COVID if the virus is detected early enough to help prevent more severe impacts.
It is a national supply issue, he said.
“Seven states with very low vaccination rates have consumed over 70 percent of the antibody doses,” he said. All are southern states.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said another drug effective in preventing severe consequences in mild or moderate COVID cases has been developed by Merck.
But that drug has not yet been approved for an emergency authorization use by the CDC.
Clinical trials show the drug is effective in 50 percent of cases, but with no deaths at all. Monoclonal antibodies are 80 percent effective.
Marsh also urged all pregnant women to be vaccinated, pointing to the low rate of vaccinations in the population.
He said vaccinations for them are “safe and important” and do not impact the pregnancy.
“All women who are pregnant should consider the vaccine,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
