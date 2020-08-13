BLUEFIELD — Three more residents of Mercer County have died as a result of COVID-19, all from the Princeton Health Care Center. The troubling development brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 16.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, and a 79-year old female from Mercer County, Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said.
“Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time,” Crouch said.
The Mercer County Board of Health later confirmed that the three additional deaths involved the Princeton Health Care Center, which has been identified as a COVID-19 hot spot in West Virginia.
Brenda Donithan, interim Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said Wednesday 15 deaths had been officially reported late Tuesday but another death had occurred overnight at Princeton Community Hospital.
All were related to Princeton Health Care Center.
Donithan also said the confirmed number of cases in the county stood at 217 Wednesday and one probable case, with 108 active and 112 recovered. Twelve remained hospitalized but two of those are non-residents of West Virginia and two are on ventilators.
During his pandemic briefing Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice said he was suspending visitations to all nursing homes in West Virginia. The state is now reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple nursing homes across the Mountain State, including the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County.
“Today (Wednesday), effective at midnight tonight, we are going to have to close visitation to all nursing homes in West Virginia again,” Justice said. “We have 28 nursing homes in West Virginia with active outbreaks right now. We’ve got to keep this out of our nursing homes — somehow, someway.”
Justice said his staff will work to come up with a plan to allow for a resumption of visitation to nursing homes in the near future, but he said the plan will have to be based upon individual counties and individual outbreaks within those counties.
Justice said everything that can be done to protect senior citizens — who are the most at-risk individuals for COVID-19 — must be done.
He said the state’s COVID-19 positive rating Wednesday was 2.85 percent with 135 patient hospitalizations and 1,895 active virus cases, which Justice said is down from 1,914 cases on Friday.
“Our numbers are not bad,” Justice said. “Our nursing home situation is bad. That is why we’ve got to do something about nursing homes today.”
A statement released Wednesday by the Princeton Health Care Center said there have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving both residents and staff to date at the nursing home. It said there are 34 active resident cases and nine active employee cases. The statement said symptomatic/ confirmed employees are not permitted to return to work until they are cleared through an infection control team, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
All three county commissioners in Mercer County were asked Wednesday about the latest COVID-19 deaths.
“It’s terrible, the loss of life that’s happened through this crisis,” Commission President Gene Buckner said. “It’s terrible. You really don’t know what to do. It puts you in a precarious situation. You just go by protocol that comes down from the governor and the CDC and try to live with it.”
“I think any death is tragic and my heart is broken for the families and the individuals who lost their lives,” Commissioner Bill Archer said. “We are thinking of them and keeping them in our prayers and we pray this pandemic will be over quickly as possible.”
“It’s a tragic situation,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “We know from the reports that the virus is particularly deadly with our elderly population. Locally our statistics show that we need to get a handle on the pandemic as quickly as possible.”
So far 153 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in West Virginia, including the 16 deaths in Mercer County.
“We’ve lost 153 great people,” Justice said. “If we can prevent a 154th, we should try with all that is in us to do just that.”
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said of the five new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, three involved community spread of the virus and two involved travel. He said the positive individuals have been isolated and contact tracing is underway.
In neighboring McDowell County, the county health department confirmed Wednesday that four people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, and two are on a ventilator.
In a statement released by the health department, officials said two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the overall total cases to 65 with 40 being active. The statement said the two new cases are attributed to community spread of the virus.
“Our 40 active cases are located throughout the county,” the McDowell County Health Department statement said. “Currently four of our active cases are hospitalized with two of those being on a ventilator.”
The statement said the health department is working to identify all contacts to these new cases.
“Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department,” the statement said. “If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The statement said the McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and washing their hands frequently.
“Due to federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about these cases will be given,” the statement said.
In neighboring Virginia, new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday in Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. One COVID-19 related-death was confirmed by health officials Tuesday in Buchanan County.
Tazewell County is now up to a cumulative total of 123 virus cases with eight recent hospitalizations. Rural Bland County also reported a big jump in virus cases Wednesday along with one virus-related hospitalization. Bland County’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases now stands at 25.
Robert Parker, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health, said there are currently 13 COVID-19 outbreaks in the Mount Rogers Health District. The health district includes Bland County. Parker said seven of the outbreaks are located in long-term care facilities, two are in health care settings and four are in congregate settings.
Health officials in Virginia currently do not release data regarding recoveries and active cases. Instead, only cumulative totals are provided.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com and contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com. Reporter Charles Boothe contributed to this story.
