BLUEFIELD — A bill proposed in the West Virginia Legislature could address aggressive panhandling that some residents describe after strangers approach them and ask for money.
House Bill 2236, introduced Feb. 10 by Delegate Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, would amend the Code of West Virginia. Article 6, regarding unlawful panhandling and solicitation. The bill would provide misdemeanor penalties, but would exempt fire departments.
Under HB 2236, the term “panhandling” means “any solicitation made in person requesting an immediate donation of money,” according to the bill’s text. If enacted, no person will be allowed to panhandle at a bus stop or train stop, in a public bus or facility, in a vehicle on the street or on private property unless the owner or occupant has provided written permission.
The bill would also regulate panhandlers’ behavior. On any street, sidewalk, public right-of-way or private property, a panhandler would not be allowed block the path of a person being asked for a donation. A panhandler would not be able to follow a person who walks away. Making “any statement, gesture or other communication by which the panhandler knowingly causes another to believe that the panhandler will cause physical harm to the person or property of the other person” would be a violation of the code, too.
Anybody violating the code would be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined $100, according to the bill’s text. People found guilty of a second offense or subsequent violations would face a misdemeanor charge again and be fined between $250 to $1,000.
Where panhandling occurs is often determined by an area’s traffic. Sgt. C.K. McKenzie with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment said that his detachment does not receive many panhandling complaints.
“I could’t tell you the last time we had a call here,” McKenzie stated. “We don’t have a lot of people, therefore is not as much traffic. The Walmart is gone. We have Save-A-Lot and some other grocery stores, but other than that, there isn’t a large business with a high traffic volume. That would be my explanation as to why we don’t have many panhandlers.”
Panhandling is more common in Mercer County, which has large businesses and shopping centers generating more traffic. Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said his agency frequently receives panhandling complaints.
“Daily. Sometimes several times a day,” Parks said. “It’s a huge problem.”
Panhandling occurs at any place that does business. Gas stations frequently have problems with panhandlers, he said.
“There’s transients moving in and out. They just walk around begging for money,” Parks stated.
Most businesses have No Trespassing or No Soliciting signs posted on their doors. Deputies go to panhandlers and other violators, inform them that they’re trespassing and tell them that they need to leave.
“You’ve got to understand this: that soliciting and no trespass, that’s a whole lot to do when all a person has to do is go back when there’s a shift change and do it again,” Parks said.
Not all panhandling is done by individuals. In February 2020, there was an issue with a group of panhandlers asking for donations at the intersection of Route 123 and Route 52 in Brushfork. The group said they were from a church in Roanoke, Va. When the Bluefield Daily Telegraph contacted the church, the church’s secretary said the group was not affiliated with them, and that the church would never send its members out on the streets to solicit money. The men did not identify themselves.
“It was a big one,” Parks said. “It definitely qualified as panhandling and it’s a huge problem. Law enforcement, until we have laws to enforce, we’re going with our hands tied and saying don’t do that, you have to leave, don’t do that, you have to leave. It’s very frustrating for law enforcement until we get a clear-cut, definitive answer from the Legislature on what to do with them. Until then, we have these people aggressively going up to people and asking for money. They’re scary.”
Craig Hammond, executive director of the Bluefield Union Mission, said that the mission checks calls about panhandlers regularly. Motorists often call the union mission when they see panhandlers and other people who seem to be in distress.
“If they see somebody in distress or otherwise soliciting for money, many times a motorist will call us and we’ll go out to the site and offer assistance; and we do that quite often, actually,” Hammond stated. “I’d say we average about one a week.”
The union mission offers area residents an alternative to giving money to panhandlers.
“We have these little cards that we give individuals, and instead of giving them money, they can give them this card that gives our phone number. People can call us if they need assistance,” Hammond said. “It might be food, it might be help with gasoline, it might be whatever the emergency is. We do that quite often. I think we’re averaging about one a week on both sides of the border.”
People can call the Bluefield Union Mission at 304-327-8167.
There are several places where panhandling is most common. One place is College Avenue in Bluefield, Va. Exit 9 off Interstate 77 in Mercer County is another, and a third one is John Nash Boulevard near Exit 1 off I-77, Hammond said. Each encounter with a panhandler is different.
“Sometimes it’s a legitimate emergency. Other times we have found that their situation turned out to be not exactly as they described. We try not to judge. We try to err on the side of compassion, but there’s been many, many instances where we’ll go out,” Hammond said.
The union mission recently had a call about a panhandler near Bluefield who had a sign that said “Veteran Stranded.” When the mission’s representatives arrived, he said that he “didn’t have enough gas to get back to Bristol.”
“And he had this sign. Kind of a well-made sign that was kind of worn around the edges; which makes me think he uses it a lot, but I could be wrong,” Hammond recalled. “We said sure, no problem. We’ll help you with gas to get back. He had a Toyota pickup truck. I noticed that he had already been given quite a bit of money by motorists, which is fine if they felt led to do that. That’s perfectly fine. He may have expressed to them some other needs that he had that he didn’t tell us about.”
“So we got him to his vehicle and we told him to follow us to the gas station and filled him up, but he only had half a tank in the truck,” Hammond said. “That would have been more than enough to get back to Bristol, but we don’t know. He may have something wrong with his car where it burns more gas, so we filled it up.”
Hammond remembered another panhandling call about four years ago.
“There was another time when people had a sign at the corner of Route 52 and Route 20 there in Bluewell,” he said. “They had a child in a stroller, but they put the stroller in the westbound lane of 52 so it would slow the people down so that they could approach them and ask them for funds. We went out there and I believe one of the sheriff’s deputies went out and said, ‘You’re putting that child in danger and we may want to call Child Protective Services.’”
Sometimes the reasons panhandlers give for needing money are questionable and other times they have a legitimate need.
“Well, it turned out that we knew the people and they were saying they needed money to pay their electric bill when that wasn’t exactly the case. I won’t go into the details, but those are examples,” Hammond said. “And there are plenty of examples where a person’s car broke down. The Courtesy Patrol will do the four lanes of the Turnpike and maybe a little bit of (Route) 460, but some of these interior roads they don’t really patrol.”
“We’ve gone out and helped people push their car out of the snow. They ran out of gas and we’ll bring some gas to them. There have been as many real emergencies as ones we were a little suspicious of,” he said.
Hammond read House Bill 2236 and said that it addresses aggressive behaviors that people have described when they call the union mission about panhandlers.
“And it just so happens that is some of the comments we’ve been getting, quite a few times, they’ve said, ‘Boy, we just felt so uncomfortable because they were so aggressive. Other times they’ll say they blocked us. They came between us and our car doors. It’s hard for us to get to our vehicle and we feel like it’s so intimidating,’” Hammond said.
Sometimes panhandlers will venture into places of business when they search for money.
“My wife actually had a person coming in and asking for money in her beauty shop,” Hammond said. “He was asking some of the customers for money. When her back was turned, he looked in a customer’s purse and she just happened to walk into the room as he did it, and he apologized and said, ‘I have no words to say.’”
Hammond said the panhandlers that the union mission seeks to help are often addicts trying to pay for their habits.
“They’re so desperate because they’re so addicted to these painkillers that they do things they would never have done,” Hammond said. “It’s just changed them. It’s changed their very souls. It’s sad to watch.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
