HURLEY, Va. — With chainsaws cutting and heavy equipment rumbling, crews worked to clear away a home crushed against a railroad trestle while further down Guesses Fork Road, volunteers provided material and emotional support to people assessing their situations after a devastating flood took one life as it ravaged their community.
Flash flooding started at about 9 a.m. Monday in the Hurley, Va., community and quickly devastated much of the Guesses Fork area. Swift water rescue crews and first responders across the region rushed to render assistance.
Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins of the Knox District said Monday was not the first time heavy rains had flooded the area, but it was the worst.
“As you know, we got flooded back in 2002, which was horrific at that time throughout the district,” Adkins said. “The damage on Guesses Fork, particularly this flood, is 10 times worse than that of 2002. We have lost around 35 or 36 homes completely. We’ve had, as you know, one death. We found the lady last night (Wednesday) about 7 o’clock.”
The victim was found at her home. He said that the toll could have been even worse if the flood had struck during the night.
“We were blessed to have our children already in school when this did occur, we had already gotten them in school that morning,” Adkins said. “If it would have come during the night, we possibly could have had 100 people, 100 fatalities. Even with all the bad, I think God has blessed us with the timing of it. People were awake; but even with that being said, it was one of the most vicious floods I have ever seen in my time as a supervisor and in my lifetime.”
Supplies were arriving Thursday morning at the Hurley Community Center and being loaded into Virginia National Guard trucks for distribution. Everyone from area high school students to volunteers who arrived soon after the flood tore through the Guesses Fork community were working to help the flood’s victims. Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management and the Southwest Virginia Hazards Incident Management Team were coordinating relief efforts at the center as supplies of water, food, cleaning supplies and other items were stockpiled.
Chief Deputy Eric Breeding with the sheriff’s office had figures painting a picture of the devastation. Thirty-four homes were either “destroyed or completely gone.” Another 15 had major damaged inflicted by more than 4 feet of water surging into them, and seven had minor damage. There are 300 residences in the Guesses Fork watershed area.
Breeding said about 50 people had to be rescued by swift water teams Monday and all who live in the area were eventually accounted for except one person. All avenues are explored before anyone is considered missing. Well being checks were still being conducted.
Since clean-up efforts are underway, people should stay away from the area on Guesses Fork Road unless authorized to do so, he said.
Officials were estimating that it will take at least 30 days for power to be restored, and an estimated one year for public water to be restored, Breeding stated. A shelter for those affected by the flood was still being operated at the Grundy Baptist Church in Grundy, Va.
Not far away, crews were laboring all along Guesses Fork Road to set up new power poles and clear away fallen trees and tangled debris. Everything from rooftops to vehicles could be seen in the stream. Bridges linking homes to Guesses Fork Road were washed away, damaged or covered with debris.
People from across Buchanan County and the surrounding region quickly converged on the Hurley area along with agencies including the American Red Cross to render assistance. Members of the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were at the community center.
“We’re from Southwest Virginia and we take care of each other,” said Bland County Administrator Eric Workman. “We’re very are honored to come out and try to help the people of Buchanan County who are our neighbors and friends. Whatever little we can do we hope helps. We were just bringing down some water supplies, some Gatorade, some food products and different things. We’re working with our local ministry center.”
Near the entrance, Rocky Hill of Richlands, Va., who works with the ministry God’s Rock Stars, was talking with other volunteers about the tools residents and volunteers needed for the clean up efforts. He planned to bring in items including buckets and push brooms.
Hill said he posted requests on the ministry’s Facebook page so Richlands residents could leave their donations at two different locations. These requests included ordinary items such as can openers.
“We’re helping each other in the name of Jesus Christ, because that’s the only way we’re going to get through this, “ Hurley resident Wade Endicott said.
James Blankenship of Guesses Fork was preparing to return home Thursday after picking up some supplies. He said that he first learned of the flooding Monday morning when his wife called him at work, but the phone went off. Using a side-by-side ATV, Blankenship and his son returned home using a mountain route.
Blankenship said that when his family returned home Tuesday, they found between 8 to 10 inches of mud inside their home. He added that he has lived there about 30 years.
“We salvaged some furniture out of it,” he said. “We’re just going to try and clean up and save what we can save. That’s all you can do. “
When asked what was needed to get life back to normal, Blankenship replied, “A whole lot of good work from the Lord God above.”
Donations are still needed for the relief efforts.
The most important donations, Breeding said, include water (including bottled drinking water and gallon containers), cleaning supplies (including 5-gallon buckets, mops, squeegees) shovels, batteries, flashlights and battery powered lanterns. These items can be delivered to the athletic center listed above.
Donations can be dropped off at the Grundy Baptist Church. Locally, Grants Supermarkets are setting up designated donation spots at each of its 16 locations for the residents of Hurley.
“We will be accepting non-perishable food, cleaning supplies and pet food,” said Pam Carter, Grants marketing manager.
“We would ask that at this time not to donate clothing and blankets. We have enough of these items at this time,” Breeding said
The United Way of Southwest Virginia announced a fund-raising campaign Thursday targeted to individual donors wishing to help families affected by the Hurley, Va., floods.
The first 100 individuals who donate $25 or more to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Relief Fund for Hurley, Va., will receive a “Hurley Strong” t-shirt, United Way officials said. Every dollar of contributed revenue to the Relief Fund goes directly to assisting Hurley residents recover from the flooding that destroyed or damaged dozens of homes in Buchanan County, Va.
“We’ve already heard from so many individuals and small organizations in Southwest Virginia who we’ve never worked with before, wanting to know how they can help,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia. “Making a donation of $25 or more and receiving the Hurley Strong T-shirt is an easy way to lend a hand financially to the folks who’ve been affected by the flooding, and it lets you show your support in a very real and visible way.”
Donations can be made by visiting unitedwayswva.org and clicking on “Hurley, VA Flooding Relief” at the top of the page. The first 100 donors to contribute $25 or more will need to include their shirt size in the Additional Comments section at the bottom of the donation link. Pending provided information and sizing availability, shirts will be shipped Sept. 17.
The fund has already provided lanterns, flashlights and coolers for Hurley residents without power at their homes, as well as coolers and food vouchers, United Way officials said. The AEP Foundation and Food City have partnered with the United Way of Southwest Virginia.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
