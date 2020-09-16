PRINCETON — A deadline for students who want to switch from virtual learning to being educated in a classroom has been extended, Mercer County families were informed Tuesday.
Virtual parents and students that no longer want to participate in virtual school were informed that the deadline to unenroll and return to in-person school has been extended to Friday, Sept. 25
“Please contact your child’s school to let them know you wish to re-enroll your child there,” school officials said in the announcement. “After that date, students may not change to in-person school until the end of the grading period.”
The grading period ends on Oct. 25.
Virtual school is for students who receive all of their classes online and do not attend in-person school at all.
Superintendent Deborah Akers said there have been parents who have not been able to use virtual learning. A little more than 600 students are returning to in-person instruction.
Students who are now in virtual school can pick up a five-day meal pack today on the following scheduled: elementary, 3 p.m.; middle and high school, 3:30 p.m.
“You will pick up the meal packs at the school your child would normally attend; for example, if your child would normally attend Mercer School, but is taking virtual classes instead, then you would pick up that child’s meals from Mercer School,” according to the announcement issued Tuesday. “When you picked up your child’s devices, you filled out a form stating which school from which you would like to pick up meals. Families with children in multiple grade levels participating in virtual were given the option to pick up all their children’s meal packs from one school.”
