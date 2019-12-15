BLUEFIELD — Another $500 has pushed the Community Christmas Tree closer Saturday to its $40,000 goal, but thousands of dollars more are needed to fulfill Christmas wishes as the annual Little Jimmie Party fast approaches.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree – known throughout the area as Little Jimmie – has for 102 years provided red gift bags for hundreds of children who might otherwise have nothing in their stockings or any gifts under their tree. This year’s party will be held on Dec. 19, and that date is fast approaching with another $13,205 needed to reach this year’s $40,000 goal.
A vintage drawing which has inspired compassion and generosity for years illustrates why reaching the Community Christmas Tree’s fundraising goal is so important. In this picture, a young girl comforts a heartbroken little boy crying in front of their pitiful Christmas tree. The stockings hanging in front of the tree are empty, and it’s plain to this boy – now known as Little Jimmie – that Santa Claus has passed them by. It’s obvious that this boy and girl live in poverty.
Volunteers arrange the party and fill the gift bags with the help of generous donors, so every dollar donated to the Community Christmas Tree is spent on providing the gifts. The gift bags contain toys, cold-weather gear, food, a book and other items.
This year’s Community Christmas Tree Party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. For years, the party has been held at the Herb Sims Center along Stadium Drive, but a new location was needed after the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and the gift bag distribution was no longer available.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform a Christmas program with a variety of holiday songs at this year’s party.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree and fulfill children’s’ wishes can mail their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance ... $26,295.18
• In memory of my husband Robert Shaffer, and parents Graydon and Eva Synan Davidson by Gail Shaffer ... $500.00
Daily total: ... $500.00
Total to date: ... $26,795.18
