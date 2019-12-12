BLUEFIELD — With this year’s party just a week away the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Fund is still $14,609.82 short of meeting this year’s goal.
Reliant solely on donations, the annual event is seeking for generous men and women to contribute to the endeavor of providing less fortunate children with a happy Christmas. Without the Community Christmas Tree these boys and girls may be left empty handed this holiday season.
To ensure that no child is left with no gifts, and happy Christmas memories, the program, also known as Little Jimmie throughout the area, has worked to provide gifts for these children for 102 years. Through the years thousands of children have life long memories of the generosity they received at the Little Jimmie party.
The ever present need of these children is illustrated in a vintage drawing. In the drawing a young girl and boy are shown wearing tattered clothing in a small room. Rather than elaborate stocking the pair have two ragged stockings that are empty. The underneath of their minuscule tree is barren as the little girl comforts the boy saying that maybe Santa will come next year.
This reality is all too real for hundreds of children in our area. With no other way to receive gifts other than from the Little Jimmie campaign the 102-year-old program is the only hope they have of receiving gifts.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the annual event has provided gifts for children in classic red bags. Within these bags children are given toys, food, cold weather gear, a book, and more.
As the program is completely volunteer run all donations collected go toward providing the children with a memorable and enjoyable Christmas experience. At this year’s party local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform holiday hits to add to the festive atmosphere.
This year’s party is set for December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Center. After the City of Bluefield leased the Herb Simms Center, the former location of the party, to Bluefield College, the Telegraph had to move the location.
While Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the needed space was not available for the time of the party.
Volunteer shoppers have began their mission of buying the most desired toys of the children who were signed up for this year’s party. Armed with the generous donations volunteers have taken to toy aisles in search of the items on the children’s wish lists.
Anyone interested in donating to the Community Christmas Tree Fun can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 2470 or bring them to the Bluefield Daily office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $25,290.18
• In memory of Janice Tabor ... $100.00
Daily total: . . . $100.00
Total to date: . . . $25,390.18
