Small businesses in Virginia and West Virginia impacted by a July 2022 flooding event have less than a month remaining to apply for assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced this week that small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations that suffered economic losses as a result of the July 13-14, 2022 flood can still apply for assistance.
The SBA said low-interest disaster loans are available in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties in Virginia; Pike in Kentucky; and McDowell and Mingo in West Virginia.
The deadline to submit applications is July 20, an SBA press release said.
The SBA said the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for working capital needs caused by the disaster. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
The SBA said applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17687.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or by sending an email to DisasterCustomer Service@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.
Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.