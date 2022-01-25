PRINCETON — With the deadline to file for candidacy in the May 10 Primary coming on Jan. 29 (Saturday), the field of candidates is taking shape.
In the 37th House District, which is the new district that covers the Bluefield area, incumbent Del. Marty Gearheart is the only candidate so far to file for the GOP nomination for that seat.
As of Monday, “Skip” Crane is the lone candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 37th District seat.
Incumbent Del. Joe Ellington has filed to seek the Republican nomination to run for the 38th House District seat, which covers the Princeton area.
Tina Russell, who ran in 2020 for one of the three Mercer County seats in the 27th District at the time, is so far the only candidate for the Democratic nomination to run for the 38th District seat.
Incumbent Del. Doug Smith is the only candidate as of Monday for the GOP nomination in the 39th House District, which covers part of Princeton and the Athens area.
No Democrat has yet filed to run in the Primary for that seat.
In the 41st House District, which includes the upper tier of Mercer County (Lerona) as well as most of Summers County and part of Raleigh County, incumbent Del. Jordan Maynor of Raleigh County is the only one so far seeking the GOP nod for that seat and no Democrat has yet filed for the primary.
Incumbent Del. Ed Evans of McDowell County is the only Democrat to file so far for the 36th District House seat, with two Republicans, Tom Acosta and Anita Hall, filing for the GOP nod to run for the seat.
The districts were created after the Legislature passed a bill earlier this year to have single-member districts, rather than often having a group of candidates in one district. All 100 members now have a single district to represent.
Redistricting took place based on the 2020 Census with each district composed of a population of about 17,900,
Because of the Census, the state now has only two Congressional Districts rather than three.
Incumbent Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd District, has announced she will seek the Republican nomination to run for what is now the First District, which represents more than the southern half of West Virginia.
Miller as of Monday was not listed as a candidate for the GOP nomination, but several more are, including Zane Lawhorn of Princeton.
Two other Republicans, Scott Fuller of Kenova and Kent Stevens of Milton, have also filed to run in the May Primary for the GOP nomination.
No Democrats have yet filed to run in the primary for the First District.
On the county level, incumbent Commissioner Bill Archer is the only Republican to file so far for the nomination to run for the seat. No Democrat has yet filed.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye has filed for the Republican nomination to run to retain his office, and no other candidate from either party has yet filed.
Steven Ellison has filed to run for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court Clerk and the only one of either party listed as of Monday.
Seven candidates have filed for three positions on the Mercer County School Board non-partisan race on May 10. This race is decided then, not in November.
Pat Watkins (District 1), Carl Calfee (District 2), Jennifer Moore (District 2), incumbent Gregory Prudich (District 2), incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith (District 2), Susan Sparks Gaither (District 3) and Bo Webb (District 3) have filed.
The top three vote-getters win. However, in District 2, only two seats are available so no more than two candidates could win.
Incumbent appointee Michael Crowder is the only non-partisan candidate so far for Magistrate District 3.
Kathy Shott is is the only candidate to file yet for the county Republican Executive Committee-Female.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
