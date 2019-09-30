BLUEFIELD — Women can expect a day of relaxation and self-care on October, 11, at the WISE Women’s 5th annual Wellness Retreat.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. women who register are welcome to enjoy the event at the Bluefield Elks Club, in Bluefield, W. Va., to clear their minds. Registration costs $10 and 75 spaces are available for registering, according to a release from the WISE Women’s Resource Center.
“Our outreach event is a great day of self-reflection and awareness and is filled with experiences to foster relaxation and healthful living. The ladies will learn more about achieving a healthier, better version of themselves,” Connie Saunders, president and founder of West Virginia Community Services for Women, said in the release.
At the event, women will have the chance to learn about topics such as stress management, meditation, journaling, aromatherapy, and more. Participants will also have the option of free health screenings.
“WISE feels it’s vital to our area to support local businesses and members of our community. Hopefully, our retreat will provide them with an opportunity to expand their reach and their client base,” Saunders said in the release, “We’ve partnered with the best in the area to have top-notch information available on the day.”
Women across the area are encouraged to register and attend for a day of pampering. Saunders also encourages business owners to allow their female employees to enjoy the event.
“We are here to serve women, it’s what we do. We strive to keep the cost low for events like this. We don’t want someone to not come because of a financial barrier. We do have sponsorships available to cover the registration fee,” Saunders said in the release.
Registration is currently open online at www.wisewomenscenter.org or by phone at 304-324-5809. For those interested in being vendors contact WISE Board Member Robin Hall at 304-952-8214.
For more information visit WISE on Facebook at @WISEWomenBluefield or at the aforementioned website.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
