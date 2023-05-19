DAVY — The Town of Davy in McDowell County will be seeing an upgrade for its water treatment plant.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in an announcement the project will receive $1 million for the work.
Manchin, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said a total of $20,868,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is available for 16 West Virginia projects.
The funding will support critical improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure across the state.
“In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state,” he said. “The USACE continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I’m pleased to announce these 16 new investments.”
Manchin said these projects are a priority.
“As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to bolster water and wastewater infrastructure across the Mountain State,” he said.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who is Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also commented on the appropriations.
“Through my roles on both the EPW and Appropriations committees, I work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine where we need to improve our infrastructure to best serve residents, and today is a significant example of that work coming to fruition,” she said. “I am thrilled that so many communities across West Virginia will benefit from projects now able to move forward thanks to this funding. Our local officials deserve support from their federal partners in advancing key priorities like water extension projects and wastewater upgrades, and these dollars will provide a huge boost for our communities.”
