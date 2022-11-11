BLUEFIELD — Sacrificial service performed by the nation’s veterans and by the recipient of an award honoring public service was recognized Thursday by the local American Legion.
The American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 hosted the 85th Annual Distinguished Citizenship Award Ceremony at the Clover Club in downtown Bluefield. Guest Speaker Tom Hicks, State Commander of the American Legion, spoke before the presentation about the award’s significance and the fact it was being presented the day before Veterans Day.
“I’m very pleased to be here at Riley-Vest Post 9 for the Distinguished Citizenship Award Ceremony,” Hicks told the audience. “I’ve heard many stories about what great citizens this area has. I’m really amazed by all the support all military families have given to the veterans in the communities around here. This community is a great community.”
Veterans, like the award’s recipient, serve their country and community quietly without expecting praise, he said.
“The person receiving this award has done a lot not only for our community but also for our veterans, our comrade veterans, and also does it quietly and is not looking for any praise or recognition,” Hicks stated. “Tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating Veterans Day. Veterans Day is something we should celebrate. When we see a veteran out there, he might not have a smile on his face, stop and give him an encouraging word and say thank you, thank you for your service, because what he looks like on the outside might be hiding something on the inside that’s very serious. and by saying that to them, it gives them hope. It helps their minds. It helps them.”
Gene Bailey, the post’s executive officer, presented this year’s award. Since 1937, with the exception of six years, Riley-Vest Post 9 has presented the Distinguished Citizenship Award to 95 recipients on an annual basis. Normally one award is presented on a given year, but in 13 of the previous years there have been multiple recipients.
“This award has been presented to an area resident from a broad field of occupations and backgrounds who has rendered sustained community service beyond the call of duty for an extended period of time,” Bailey said.
David Olive, president of Bluefield University, soon learned that he had received the Distinguished Citizenship Award. Bailey described Olive as a person “dedicated to not only performing the essential functions of his job, but also willing to assist with routine tasks well below his pay grade.”
Expanding the university’s Science Center, creating the first graduate degree program now expanded to six programs, securing multiple multi-million dollar gifts, reviving an intercollegiate football program and starting other sports, and construction of three residence facilities were listed among Olive’s accomplishments. Olive also helped the American Legion by providing a place to meet after the post was displaced. Now the post has its regular meetings again in the Herb Sims facility, Bailey said.
“Thank you. I’m very humbled with this honor and recognition,” Olive stated. “I look across the room and there’s so many others who have placed way ahead of me in receiving this recognition because this truly is a wonderful community where people are engaged and do sacrificial service day in and day out to make this the great community that it is; so I’m just one of many others represented in this room.”
“Again, I’m humbled by this and thankful for the many folks who are here and the ways in which you are serving in this community,” Olive said. “Certainly for all the veterans in the room, we’re so thankful for your sacrificial service and the years of life you gave in defending and protecting our country; so really, the recognition of today and certainly tomorrow and every day of the year is to you and for the service you have provided to our nation.”
