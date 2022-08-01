By LUCA GROSS
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Sheila Taylor, a Keeseville Elementary School teacher, is retiring after 30 years, and her daughter Kayla is set to teach second grade in the same classroom next school-year.
“It’s a bittersweet,” Sheila said.
“I wasn’t sure the night before, but knowing Kayla is taking the classroom is reassuring,”
Sheila’s presence in the halls and classrooms of the Keeseville school was well known. Connecting with students to provide a safe and healthy education was always her goal.
“Everybody has told me such great things about her as a teacher. It’s cool to know that how I know her as a good mom is how her students know her too,” Kayla Taylor said.
She had a profound dedication to her students. She believes a child deserves 100% and for somebody to believe in them in order for them to succeed.
“I like to treat my students the way I would want someone to treat my children,” Sheila said.
Sheila is the type of teacher to play music for her students, older country music would often spill out into the halls.
“I think I’ve heard “Country Roads” by John Denver more than I can count just by walking past her classroom,” Kayla said.
Sheila knew at the age of 11 when she was babysitting for families in Albany that she would be an educator. Her daughter also enjoyed working with kids when she would help her mom after school.
Kayla taught third grade as her first year teaching. Some students were previously in her mom’s second grade class.
According to Kayla, the students say the two are very similar.
“I think like five or six of my students this year told me that I share similar mannerisms with my mother,” Kayla said.
“I’m not sure how I should feel about that just yet.”
The similarities even confuse their coworkers, when making or answering phone calls, the two have to remind them which Taylor is speaking.
Kayla appreciates having her first year teaching during her mother’s last year teaching.
“I just feel so lucky to be teaching with her during her last year and I’m fortunate to actually see her, not just as my mom, but who she is in her place of work,” Kayla said.
After teaching first, second and fourth grade during her time as an educator, Sheila plans on training her daughter’s two golden retrievers to be therapy dogs.
She plans on visiting her former classroom with the dogs.
The transition from active educator to retirement has been made easier for Sheila knowing that the classroom will be in the hands of Kayla.
“I think it is awesome,” Sheila said.
“I don’t expect her to follow in my footsteps, I think she’ll make her own way. Become her own teacher”
Kayla is aware of the task she is undertaking this upcoming school year.
“I have some big shoes to fill,” Kayla said.
“But if I can be even half the teacher she is, that would be amazing.”
