BLUEFIELD — Damage assessments were underway Tuesday as the flood waters delivered by torrential Memorial Day rainstorms started receding.
High-water rescues had to be carried out in Oakvale area and in the Falls Mills, Va., area, but no deaths or injuries were reported Monday. Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County Director of Emergency Services said Tuesday that there were still no deaths or injuries to report.
Gunnoe said that to his knowledge, much of the property damage being seen was water damage in basements, but no structural damage to homes.
Personnel with the American Red Cross surveyed damage Tuesday along with Gunnoe. Damage assessments will be continuing over the next several days, and could take a week or more to complete, he said.
“We’ll have a better idea of what we’re looking at as time goes on,” he said.
The Red Cross will be making rounds in the county over the next few days and providing clean up kits, Gunnoe said, adding that he plans to offer water from his truck as he makes his rounds.
The Red Cross can be reached at 800-733-2767.
Water was receding Tuesday from roadways that had been closed by the flood waters. Lorton Lick Road was open, but Gunnoe said that to his knowledge, parts of Simmons River Road between Montcalm and Bramwell were still closed Tuesday.
In McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy, said water was receding, but he did not have a damage assessment. Officials with McDowell County 911 were not available Tuesday. Muncy said Monday that said Anawalt, Jenkinjones and the area known as Coney Island were the hardest hit areas in the county.
Barry Brooks with Tazewell County, Va., Emergency Services, stated Bluefield, Falls Mills and Pocahontas were the most impacted by the flooding. Brooks was not available Tuesday for additional comment.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
