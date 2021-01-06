GLENWOOD — A project to replace the dam at Glenwood Park may begin soon as an almost $4 million grant has been approved for the work.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito made the grant announcement Tuesday, saying the more than $3.7 million is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the Supplemental Watershed Plan Brush Creek 14 in southern West Virginia.
This funding is authorized by the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act and will help restore damage done to the flood control dam, which was constructed in 1966.
“We know all too well the devastating impact that flooding can have in West Virginia,” Capito said. “That is why it is incredibly important that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that our communities are protected and their residents remain safe.”
Capito said the project will protect hundreds of homes, businesses, and buildings in Maple Acres, Glenwood, and Princeton.
“Being proactive is the best course of action, and I’m thankful that USDA recognized the need for this federal assistance in our state,” she said.
“Many areas of our state have been impacted by devastating floods over the years, taking precious lives, homes and livelihoods from our fellow West Virginians,” Manchin said. “Ensuring the safety of our people and businesses is and will continue to be a top priority of mine.”
Manchin said the funding will help address damage to the Brush Creek Watershed dam and ensure continued protection for countless homes and businesses.
“I am pleased the USDA has acknowledged the urgency of this repair and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to advocate for funding that helps our state manage our aging infrastructure,” he said.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the dam project has been in the works for five years.
“We are still working on the final easements,” he said. “Once that is done, we will move ahead with the project.”
Once a dam reached its 50-year mark, the project was in a position to be funded by the federal government, he said.
“It will prevent flooding in those areas,” he said of the new dam, and it will stand up to extreme rain.
Puckett said the spillway will also have to be redone and new safety features will be installed in the piping.
“It’s all about protecting watersheds and maintenance,” he said. “This dam is extremely important for recreation and safety.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.