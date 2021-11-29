PRINCETON — A nurse with Princeton Community Hospital has been congratulated for receiving a major award recognizing exception people in her profession.
Elizabeth Lumbo, LPN, Mercer Medical Group Cardiology, recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, officials at Princeton Community Hospital announced Tuesday.
Julie Lambert, a patient at MMG Neurology, nominated Elizabeth Lumbo for the DAISY Award and described her as “an extra special, wonderful nurse and a wonderful person.” MMG Neurology shares an office building with MMG Cardiology.
“I would like to nominate Elizabeth Lumbo for a DAISY Award because she went above and beyond for me. I have MS and have been on shots that are administered with my auto-injector,” Lambert said. “The auto-injector broke, and I learned it was out of stock at the company warehouse. When I contacted my doctor’s office and left a message, Elizabeth returned my call and told me to come to the office where she would administer my MS shots. This made me feel so grateful and thankful. I know how busy she and all the other staff are, but they all made me feel so welcome. Elizabeth never made me feel like I was taking up anyone’s time. She was always kind and understanding, and she offered to help out in any way she could. After two weeks of not receiving my auto-injector, Elizabeth contacted the company for me and was able to speed up the process.
“Elizabeth never had anything but a smile, warm heart, and kind words, “ Lambert added. “She also checked on me throughout all of this to make sure I was doing okay and not going into an MS flair-up. She was and is my angel here on earth. I feel so blessed to have her as my nurse and to know her.”
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, according to officials with the foundation. He was 33 years old when he died of complications of the auto-immune disease ITP.
“Like many families we see every day who go through this kind of horrific loss, the Barnes family wanted to do something positive to honor the very special man Patrick was. So, as they say, over a very ‘liquid’ dinner right after Pat’s death, they came up with DAISY – an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System,” the foundation’s officials said. “As they brainstormed what The DAISY Foundation would actually do, they kept coming back to the one positive thing they held on to during Pat’s 8-week illness: the extraordinary care he and they received from Pat’s nurses. The family was very impressed by the clinical care Pat’s nurses provided, but what really overwhelmed them was the compassion and kindness that his nurses brought to Pat’s bedside day in and day out. The nurses’ sensitivity made a great difference in the Barnes’ experience, and they wanted to say thank you to nurses for the extraordinary care they provide patients and families every day.
“So, Pat’s family created The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses,” the foundation’s officials said in their announcement. “What started out as a thank you from their family to nurses has grown into a meaningful recognition program embraced by thousands of healthcare organizations around the world. We are very proud to partner with DAISY as we have extraordinary nurses here at Princeton Community Hospital.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
