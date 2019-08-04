MORGANTOWN — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was honored with a first-place win for General Excellence and numerous awards for news writing, photography, sports, design and editorial page content at the 2019 West Virginia Press Association annual banquet Saturday evening.
In addition to the Division II General Excellence recognition, the Daily Telegraph earned 33 awards overall, including 11 first-place honors in categories including Best Single Issue, Best News Feature, Best In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, Best Legal Affairs Reporting, Best Lifestyles Pages, Best Editorial Page and Best Headline Writing.
In photography, the Daily Telegraph garnered first-place awards for Best News Photography, Best Feature Photography and Photo Essay, among other honors.
A first-place spot was also earned for Best Sports News and Feature Reporting.
The newspaper swept four categories, winning first-, second- and third-place awards. These included Best News Feature, Best In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, Best Legal Affairs Reporting and Photo Essay.
“I am very proud of our news team and the passion they put into their profession,” Daily Telegraph Publisher Randy Mooney said. “It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for excellence in journalism. It is a testament to the quality and tenacity of our entire news team at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and particularly to the individual winners.”
Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry expressed her appreciation to the news team for their “incredible dedication and hard work.”
“I am blessed to work with an extraordinary group of individuals who go above and beyond every day to serve their community,” Perry said. “It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from peers in our industry.”
The banquet, which culminated the Press Association’s annual convention, was held at Lakeview Golf Resort in Morgantown.
Awards won by the newsroom staff included:
BEST SINGLE ISSUE
• 1st place — Staff — October 21
BEST NEWS FEATURE
• 1st place — Samantha Perry — Victim of trust
• 2nd place — Greg Jordan — A Day with Winnie
• 3rd place— Charles Boothe — Mountain Valley Pipeline
BEST IN-DEPTH OR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING:
• 1st place — Tom Bone — Murder in the Mountains: Buchanan man executed after violent rape, attack on sister-in-law
• 2nd place — George Thwaites — Murder in the Mountains: Naomi Cloud: Fugitive Temptress
3rd place Charles Boothe —Bluefield State College turmoil
BEST LEGAL AFFAIRS REPORTING
• 1st place — Samantha Perry — The Death of JoJo
• 2nd place — Samantha Perry — Henry Bennett case
3rd place — Samantha Perry — Bluefield church murder
BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS
• 2nd place — Greg Jordan, Blake Stowers — Bluewell bank robbed
3rd place— Samantha Perry — Man stabbed in Bluefield
BEST BUSINESS, ECONOMIC OR LABOR REPORTING
2nd place — Samantha Perry — 290 coal jobs return to the area
BEST HEADLINE WRITING
• 1st place — Andy Patton — Spirits of the Clinch, Unlocked and loaded, Precious life stolen
BEST LIFESTYLES PAGES
• 1st place — Emily Rice and Andy Patton — October 21
BEST SPORTS NEWS AND FEATURE REPORTING
• 1st place — George Thwaites — Teaching hoops and life skills
2nd place — Brian Woodson — Nearly 50 years in baseball
BEST SPORTS EVENT REPORTING
• 2nd place — George Thwaites — Rays rally in the 9th
BEST SPORTS PAGES
• 2nd place — George Thwaites, Tom Bone, Brian Woodson — Dec. 8
• 3rd place — George Thwaites, Tom Bone, Brian Woodson — Nov. 7
BEST EDITORIAL PAGE
• 1st place — Samantha Perry, Charles Owens
BEST EDITORIAL
• 2nd place — Charles Owens — Deadly stretch of I-77
BEST NEWS COLUMNIST
• 2nd place — Samantha Perry
• 3rd place — Charles Owens
BEST FRONT PAGE
• 3rd place — Andy Patton — May 31
BEST NEWSPAPER DESIGN
• 2nd place — Staff — March 10, April 18
SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY
• 2nd place — Staff — Deadly stretch of I-77
NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
• 1st place — Eric DiNovo — Fatality confirmed in crash
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
• 1st place — Jessica Nuzzo — Mud Pig Day
• 2nd place — Jessica Nuzzo — Sky Pilot ride
PHOTO ESSAY
• 1st place — Eric DiNovo — Man versus beast
• 2nd place —Jessica Nuzzo — Back on the field
• 3rd place — Jessica Nuzzo — Fading history
