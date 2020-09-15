TAZEWELL, Va. — A member of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s staff was recognized Monday by the Tazewell County School Board for keeping the public informed about the county’s school system, its successes and the challenges it’s facing.
The Tazewell County School Board approved a resolution to place the name of Daily Telegraph reporter Charles Boothe on the statewide Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Media Honor Roll for “calling attention to the ongoing responsible and exemplary nature of reporting on this community’s public schools.”
“We express our appreciation for your balanced and accurate approach to sharing with this community both the challenges facing our schools and the successes achieved by the teachers and students,” the school board’s members said in their resolution. “Your work has aided this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for the children who attend them.”
“Every year, each school board in the state can select somebody for the state association’s honor roll,” said Chairman David Woodard of the Tazewell County School Board. “We appreciate what all members of the media do to help us in our jobs every day and we’re thankful to be able to give recognition every once in a while to a few here and there.”
Woodard said that Boothe has written many stories lately about Tazewell County’s school issues.
“Charlie does work well with all of us, really all of you at the Telegraph do,” Woodard added. “Everyone at the Telegraph has worked well with us and the school system.”
Boothe said he was surprised by the resolution when he covered a school board meeting Monday.
“I have enjoyed working with the Tazewell County board members and the school system as well,” he said later. “I appreciate their confidence in me.”
