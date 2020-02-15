PRINCETON — A daily fee the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority charges counties for housing inmates will not be going up when the next fiscal year begins this July, a representative of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said Friday.
Monthly regional jail bills are usually the highest ones a county commission has to pay. Mercer County had 90 inmates at the Southern Regional Jail during January 2020, according to the regional jail authority’s monthly service statement to the Mercer County Commission. Some of the inmates had been incarcerated for only a few days, while others had been at the jail for weeks.
For the month of January, the county was billed for 2,590 inmate days at a per diem rate of $48.25 a day. The amount due for January 2020 was $124,967.50, according to the regional jail authority’s statement.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said Friday that he had learned during a recent meeting of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia that the daily regional jail fee could possibly increase from $48.25 to $53.20 when the new fiscal year begins July 1. Expenses such as the salaries of personnel are increasing.
“This is what made me think they were going to raise it. In 2019, the per diem cap was $5,425,413. Now in 2020, the projected cap per diem cap is $5,737,237. Now that’s a difference of a little bit more than $300,000,” he said.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph left a message Friday for Commissioner Betsy C. Jividen of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The message was forwarded to Lawrence Messina, who oversees communications for the agency, who sent a reply.
“It is incorrect that the $48.25 charged per inmate day (the ‘per diem’) is increasing or otherwise changing next fiscal year,” Messina said. “In fact, the 2018 legislation that consolidated West Virginia’s correctional operations, creating DCR, also locked the longstanding per diem for several years.”
Messina said the daily charge has been $48.25 since 2013. The actual daily cost of housing an inmate has increased by more than 11 percent since then. The State Budget Office calculated in July 2019, by examining FY 17 (fiscal year), 18 and 19 cost that the per diem should be $53.75. The actual cost has since increased further, given the $2,000 pay raises for all corrections employees that took effect on July 1, 2019, Messina said.
Buckner said county commissions will still be watching their regional jail expenses closely.
“I think they are looking at raising the daily per diem. I don’t see how they can come up with the increases in the salaries and other projections for 2020 without raising it,” he stated.
McDowell County Commission President Cecil Patterson said an increase in regional jail fees would be bad news for the county.
“That would devastate us, devastate us. That’s the only word for it,” he said. “Our jail bill is $50,000 to $80,000 a month; and keep in mind, we have a holding facility.”
McDowell County operates a holding facility near the county courthouse in Welch because the county is low on nighttime staff, Patterson said. Deputies and state troopers cannot always take time to transport inmates to the regional jail in Logan County.
“If they transport to Logan, we could be without police protection for hours,” he stated.
If an inmate is freed on bail a day or two after being arrested before being sent to a regional jail, this saves time and money. Patterson estimated that the cost of operating the holding facility and paying the monthly regional jail bill takes about 20 percent of the county’s budget.
“We’ll be checking on it,” Patterson said. “Hopefully, they won’t raise the jail bill. We’re not even surviving where it’s at.”
