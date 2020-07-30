Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.