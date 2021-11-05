BLUEFIELD — Another new business filling the space once occupied by a Kmart store celebrated a grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Cumberland Climate Control Storage, located behind the Goodwill store and Gabe’s at Cumberland Road, is a new storage facility which, as its name states, offers climate controlled storage units.
The new facility has 122 units ranging in size from 5 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 20 feet, said Manager Ben Ramsey. The facility controls humidity and keeps temperatures between 58 and 78 degrees. The company’s website offers software that helps prospective renters determine what size of storage unit they will need.
“We saw a niche in the community for climate-controlled storage units,” Ramsey said. “We did a couple of marketing studies. We’re slowly filling up. It’s taking off faster than we anticipated, which is very good.”
Besides providing extra storage space, the units are also places for storing antique furniture and other items that are sensitive to humidity, Ramsey said.
“They know they won’t walk in and have humidity damage, heat damage or animal damage,” he stated, adding that the facility has security cameras and fire suppression.
Raj Chopra, one of the owners, said the storage company was the last entity going into the former Kmart’s space. Some room is left for expanding Cumberland Climate Control Storage in the future, and there is a parcel of land in the shopping center’s front lot that is still available.
Jim Spencer, community and economic development director for the City of Bluefield, said the idea for a storage facility started back in 2019 while he was speaking with Chopra at the former Summit Bank building in downtown Bluefield. Spencer said that the City of Bluefield was pleased about the latest expansion at the Cumberland Road site. The new Goodwill is doing well and “one of the best in the state of West Virginia.”
“It’s been a great boost with the local economy, especially with the Christmas Season coming,” Spencer said.
Chopra said that he would like to thank the community and the City of Bluefield for their support.
Gabe’s opened its doors in March, followed by the new Goodwill store in July.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.