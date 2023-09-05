PIPESTEM — Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival is returning to Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem on Thursday, Sept 7 to Sept. 10 for its 20th edition.
The event is a weekend-long immersion in the creative arts featuring over 40 music and dance performances, unique artisan and retail vendors, workshops, a robust roster of kids’ activities, healing arts, facilitated discussions, camping and much more, organizers said. This unique event is a cornerstone of the dynamic creative community in southern West Virginia.
Three stages feature regional, national and international artists from around the East coast and as far away as Istanbul, Turkey with styles ranging from Americana, Appalachian Folk and Bluegrass to Soul, Rock, Funk and World Fusion to experimental genres, plus performance art, poetry, live painting, fire dance and more, organizers said.
Workshops are offered in yoga, drumming, up-cycled art and hoop dancing, plus facilitated discussions called “Conversations at Culturefest” explore topics such as the healing power of storytelling. Astronomer Dave Buhrman of WV Sky Tours will be on hand with his telescopes for star and planet gazing and fire spinners will light up the night, organizers said.
Artisans will vend their wares from handmade clothing to jewelry to fine art and more, with local favorites like Rainbow Art Farms, The Gaia Den, RiffRaff Arts Collective, Mooncraft Botanicals, Botany Tropicals, and many more, organizer said. A variety of delicious food and drink will be available for purchase including but not limited to Jamaican, Thai, Tex-Mex, Cuban/Puerto-Rican, vegetarian options, specialty teas, coffee, smoothies, and ice cream.
Popular food businesses like Wild Roots Coffeehouse and Vonte’s Kitchen are on tap along with others from around the region. The children’s village will feature craft activities each day, a kids’ costume parade, and other activities. Furniture lounges make relaxing spots to kick back and relax, and provide shelter so the fun can continue in case of rain. organizers stated. Guests may camp on-site for the weekend, and immerse themselves in the colorful experience in the beautiful WV Mountains, or they may enjoy the amenities of nearby Pipestem State Park. The goal of the festival is to promote unity, bringing people together through music and the arts in a beautiful mountain setting, organizers stated.
Organizers said that they take great care in curating the performance lineup, searching for musicians who have passion and purpose, unique styles and seasoned skills. This year’s performance lineup has a variety of musicians:
• Toubab Krewe is a vibrant instrumental powerhouse that creates a sonic Pangaea with African traditions, jam sensibilities and international folk strains. The music recognizes no borders in a march towards a muscular, original, globally switched-on sound. They’ve toured extensively, with appearances at major U.S. festivals like Bonnaroo, High Sierra, Rothbury and Wakarusa, and abroad at such legendary gatherings as the Festival In The Desert in Essakane, Mali.
• Raquy Danziger is an internationally acclaimed musician, artist, teacher and composer based in Jaffa. Considered to be one of the foremost experts and virtuosos on the oriental goblet drum known as the darbuka, Raquy is renowned for her electrifying performances. Through her concerts, compositions, and teaching methodology, Raquy has made a significant contribution toward elevating the darbuka from a humble folk drum to a shining solo instrument fit for a concert hall. Through her mission to introduce the darbuka to people all over the world, Raquy has inspired a new generation of players.
Option 22 — The music project of festival founders and arts entrepreneurs Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship, this infectious, eclectic Americana groove is led by her powerful, yet soothing vocals dancing atop his smooth, soulful flow. Positive lyrics inspire unity and call for change. Based in Princeton, Lori and Robert have been writing & playing music together since 2004. Now infusing the mix are the highly skilled & ever-flowing bass lines of Brandon Dunn, the rock solid, hard hitting rhythms of Ary’an Graham (drums) and the soulful guitar stylings of Jacob Brooks (lead guitar). As a group, they understand the power of music to heal & transform, and they use their creative gifts to make a positive impact on the world around them.
• Billboard-charting bluegrass artists Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road perform internationally and stateside winning both industry awards and the hearts of fans. Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Their powerful arrangements and dynamic stage presence have landed them main stage slots at legendary festivals across the country.
• Adama Dembele is a master djembefola (djembe player) from the Ivory Coast, West Africa. Born into a family of musicians, he has toured several continents with various major acts such as Oumou Sangare, Salif Keita, Affou Keita, Sogona Djata, and many others. Adama has played in several drum and dance companies such as Yelembad’abidjan, Ensemble Koteba, Congoba, and many more. In 2002, in collaboration with Siriki Sanogo, Adama founded Djembeso CI Drum and Dance Ensemble.
• Mama & The Ruckus is led by the powerhouse vocals of Melissa McKinney, “Mama.” She writes songs about the trauma and pain that every person inevitably experiences in their lives. She sings these songs as a cry for hope, healing, and inspiration to others and you hear that in every single note that the band plays and that she sings. This intergenerational project is based out of Asheville, NC featuring original music inspired by blues and soul music.
Other West Virginia acts include Andrew Adkins & 1863, CassiRaye, James Hart, The Charleston Rogues, The Parachute Brigade, Minor Swing, Je’dah Madison, Jordan Furrow, Shine Resonance and Tim & Maggie. Out of state acts include Fred Nez-Keams, Holy River, Brinjal, Kathryn O’Shea, GOTE, Kennedy OneSelf, Infinite Third, The Get Right Band, McKinney, Whitney Mongé, Aire & Sol, Brinjal, André Lassalle and Ginger Wixx.
Featured live painters and visual artists include Harrison Lance Crawford, Lacey Vilandry, Shannon Shine, Leah Towler, Luanna Harrison, Chaz Heiber and more. The event will be MC’d by Doc Atwell of NFA Entertainment and Sam Franz.
Attendees will also have the chance to participate in music-making during facilitated workshops in West African drumming, Middle Eastern Drumming, Belly Dance, hoop dancing and flow arts, yoga and meditation, as well as drum circles in early evening and at midnight, organizers said. Late night jams by the fire pit are a popular feature, and guests will encounter opportunities to connect with the performers and workshop providers in a laid back atmosphere throughout the site.
Tickets are available online at culturefestwv.com and at the gate; advance tickets are recommended. A full weekend pass, including all four days’ activities plus camping, costs $90 in advance, $100 at the gate. Locals may purchase a full weekend pass for $75 at The RiffRaff at 869 Mercer Street in Princeton Mon-Sat from 10am-6pm, with a valid ID until Sept. 5. College students may purchase all tickets at 50 percent off at The RiffRaff until 9/5. Day passes do not include camping. They are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate for Thursday and Sunday, and $40 in advance, $50 at the gate for Friday and Saturday. Children’s tickets are sharply discounted; see the website for those prices. Kids 5 and under are free.
A full ticket pricelist is at culturefestwv.com/tickets. People seeking more information can go to www.culturefestwv.com or call 304-320-8833.
Volunteer opportunities are available that offer free tickets and perks. People can visit culturefestwv.com/volunteer to sign up.
