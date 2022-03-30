PRINCETON — Vietnam veterans and other veterans who served their country are being honored today with a luncheon outside the Memorial Building in Princeton.
Veterans officials at Concord University are joining individuals and organizations across the United States and abroad to observe the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day (NVWVD), university officials said Tuesday.
While March 29 has been designated NVWVD, Concord will mark the observance today with a complimentary lunch for Vietnam veterans, along with all who have served in the U.S. military, at the Memorial Building in Princeton.
The meal will be available beginning at 11 a.m. and will be served outside of the Memorial Building, located at 1500 West Main Street.
The luncheon is being hosted by Concord’s Veterans Upward Bound, Office of Veteran Services, the Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success and the Student Veterans Association. The Those Who Served War Museum at the Memorial Building is joining Concord’s veterans groups in hosting the event.
“It’s great to be working with the veterans at Concord. It’s a fantastic opportunity for all of us,” stated former State Senator Tony Whitlow, the museum’s founder and director. He said that the museum will be open to the community during the luncheon and, as usual, admission will be free of charge to visitors.
“We are privileged to have this opportunity to honor Vietnam Veterans and their families,” Dr. George Williams, Concord Veterans Advocate, said. “We are also excited to be working with the Princeton War Museum. They have been honoring local veterans for many years, as has Concord University.”
“It’s an honor to work with the War Museum to provide gratitude to our Vietnam Veterans in the small form of a lunch that does not compare to the sacrifices they have made for this country. Our thanks to this program is to see the smiles on our veterans,” Sophia Kelly, CU Veterans Upward Bound Program Assistant, said.
The Office of Veteran Services at Concord University recently became a Commemorative Partner with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration – a national 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War. Authorized by Congress and established under the Secretary of Defense, the Commemoration was launched by President Barack Obama in 2012. Honoring and thanking Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation is the primary objective of the Commemoration’s five objectives. President Donald J. Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 into law designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
