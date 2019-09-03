ATHENS — On Wednesday morning, Concord University dedicated its new Student Health Center to offer acute medical care for students.
The new center, with the name Wooddell Health Center, is located on the second floor of the former Wooddell Hall men’s residence hall currently being used for student housing.
“It is an exciting time at Concord University,” stated Dr. David Campbell, Director of Medical Services. “The university is committed to meeting the holistic health needs of the students we serve.”
Physician assistant Ruth Rhodes and Jennifer Stull, a registered nurse, will staff the health center. It will be open for use by Concord students on days that classes are in session at the university. Hours will be Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesday, Dr. Sarah Beasley, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students for CU, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have this center to take care of the medical needs of students at Concord.”
Campbell added that the process took a couple of years to get funding and was modeled after the athletic department’s programs for medical treatment of athletes.
The center will begin taking walk-ins and appointments on Sept. 1. Until that date, students who need care can still be seen by calling to set up an appointment at 304-384-6355. The facility will be for use by Concord University students only.
“Through the new student health center, we can now provide accessible drop in care centered around both preventative and acute services. This is especially true for many CU students who come from underserved populations,” Campbell said.
“As a health services fee is included in the students tuition packaging, accessing most of the services provided through the student health center will come at no additional costs,” he said.
Students will be responsible, however, for costs incurred outside of the health center including lab work, x-rays and prescriptions. In the event that medical care beyond what can be provided by the on-campus health center is deemed necessary, referrals will be made to area health care facilities for specialty care and other procedures.
“We are equally excited to continue our strategic partnerships with the Athens Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital, and other local health care providers who are dedicated to meeting the well-being and health related needs of our shared local community,” Campbell said.
He concluded by saying, “In addition to addressing holistic medical care for and providing acute medical care to students, this center could offer classroom opportunities for (pre-med and related majors) students’.
The ribbon was cut by Stull, Rhodes, Campbell, Beasley and Samuel Cook, a Concord student and representative of Third District Congresswoman Carol Miller.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
