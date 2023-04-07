ATHENS — Concord University’s social work program has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program that will put more mental health providers in West Virginia’s public school system by creating a CU in Schools program.
Over the five-year grant period, which will total more than $4.7 million, CU in Schools will place 40 advanced-standing Masters in Social Work (MSW) students in high-need local education agencies across the state to complete their advanced-year field placements, university officials said.
The program will pay tuition and stipend for all CU in Schools participants, and as an incentive for education agencies to employ program participants who have met all requirements, CU in Schools will pay a stipend towards the student’s first year of employment in the school system, university officials said.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding that will be utilized to meet the need for mental health professionals in the West Virginia public school system,” said Dr. Scott Inghram and Dr. Shawn Allen, associate professors in Concord’s MSW program. “The social workers from this program will be highly educated professionals who possess skills integral to making lasting and effective change, thereby meeting unmet needs in schools across the state. We look forward to working with our partners at the West Virginia Department of Education to carry out this vital program.”
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced this year’s grant award on March 28. West Virginia University also received an award.
According to the National Association of Social Workers and affirmed by the WVDE, social workers provide services to school systems including, but not limited to, crisis-management services, advocating for students, providing case management services, assessment of student and family needs, and therapeutic interventions related to mental health and substance misuse services.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
