Concord University will be offering a new bachelor program in the Fall of 2023.
The program will be a Bachelor of Science in Substance Use, and according to a press release sent by Concord University’s public relations manager Lindsey Byars sent, the program was approved by the Board of Governors in June along with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (WVHEPC) and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
“The program combines courses from Psychology, Social Work, and Sociology. The degree is designed to prepare students to work in support fields for individuals with Substance Use Disorders, as well as related research fields, and to continue in post-baccalaureate education in the field.”
There are several other fields that students can use this degree for including health care, research, public policy development, law, and an abundance more.
Byars quotes CU’s Dr. Adriana Falco, associate professor of psychology, saying, “The CDC estimates that there were over 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, suggesting an increase of 15 percent over the estimated overdose deaths in 2020.”
She continued, “The opiod epidemic has spread across the country with West Virginia feeling significant impacts from the epidemic. This interdisciplinary major will help provide an understanding so that students can find a role to help the country heal from this major health crisis.”
Byars emphasized the need for this program, and said that it is necessary to educate CU’s students on the risk factors, brain changes, history, and social impacts of substance abuse.
The program has three major objectives which are pharmacology and physiology, treatment modalities, and interpersonal and profession communication.
For more information on this program, visit Concord University’s website.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.